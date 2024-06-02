Cults family’s £5,000 planning fight to save ‘Blackpool prom’ shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cults family’s £5,000 planning fight to save ‘Blackpool prom’ shed

Aberdeen City Council had ordered the shed had to be torn down but the Scottish Government has stepped into the row.

The Spearitts have been allowed to keep their garden shed bar after the Cults family won a fight for planning permission. Image: Stuart Spearritt
The Spearitts have been allowed to keep their garden shed bar after the Cults family won a fight for planning permission. Image: Stuart Spearritt
By Alastair Gossip

A Cults dad’s £5,000 planning fight to keep his garden shed bar is finally over – and it’s still standing.

Neighbours at Birchwood in South Avenue convinced Aberdeen councillors to order the wooden hut be torn down.

Objectors claimed the “permanently installed, gaudy, flashing, neon lights would be the envy of the promenade at Blackpool.”

One moaned that it was “more akin to a fairground duck shooting gallery”.

Cults family sheds calls to tear down garden bar

Stuart Spearritt, who lives in the upper flat of Birchwood in Cults with his young family, took his planning appeal to the Scottish Government.

The process has cost the family “more than £5,000”.

The Spearitts's garden shed bar has been at the centre of a planning row - but now they've been allowed to keep it. Image: Stuart Spearritt
The Spearitts's garden shed bar has been at the centre of a planning row – but now they've been allowed to keep it. Image: Stuart Spearritt

His agents McWilliam Lippe Architects claimed the councillors on the city planning committee were “clearly confused” by protests at the “small, domestic, timber shed” being used as a garden bar.

Of 13 voting Aberdeen councillors, 10 agreed the 20ft distance between the shed and downstair neighbouring windows was “not sufficient”, even though it was built in the Spearritt family’s fenced-off area of private garden on Birchwood’s grounds.

They also ruled the shed had an adverse effect on the character of the redeveloped Victorian villa.

Both points went against the advice of council planner Roy Brown, whose professional recommendation had been for the shed to be approved.

Scottish Government: Council had ‘no justification’ to order demolition

And Steve Field, a reporter with the Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals division, backed the city official’s take and overruled councillors.

However, he did not agree with the Spearritts’ claims that Aberdeen City Council had acted “unreasonably” – and rejected calls for the local authority to stump up the £5,000 legal fees.

The shed/bar in the Spearritts' Cults garden, all shut up. The P&J had to fight the council to release this image of the hut, at the centre of the planning row. Image: Roy Brown/Aberdeen City Council
The shed/bar in the Spearritts' Cults garden, all shut up. The P&J had to fight the council to release this image of the hut, at the centre of the planning row. Image: Roy Brown/Aberdeen City Council

Announcing his decision, Mr Field said: “I do not consider that the shed has a detrimental impact on the character or environmental quality of this property.”

The council also ruled that the shed was contrary to national planning policy, requiring new additions to improve the quality of their surroundings.

“I consider that there is a limit to which a garden shed can contribute meaningfully (in that regard),” Mr Field added.

“There are no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission.”

Noise and lighting complaints irrelevant

Mr Field said he had not considered the crux of many neighbour complaints: that the Spearritts had applied for planning permission after the shed was built or that the family had already made a number of planning applications.

And he discounted complaints about a garden trellis and the “gaudy” lighting as they are not relevant to planning permission.

When the lights are on around Mr Spearritt's shed, his neighbours complain it would be "the envy of Blackpool prom". Image: Shutterstock
When the lights are on around Mr Spearritt's shed, his neighbours complain it would be "the envy of Blackpool prom". Image: Shutterstock

That echoes the caution from council planning officer Roy Brown, before his advice on the Cults shed was disregarded.

He said noise and the lights would be matters for environmental health or the police to deal with.

And he explained the shed use as a bar was immaterial, as it “does not itself enable or result in a materially different intensity of use or activity”.

But Mr Brown did not come out of the affair entirely without criticism, with government man Mr Field revealing he didn’t think some of his considerations of the shed’s impact on climate crises were “realistic”.

Councillors should be ‘held accountable’ for costly Cults shed planning row

Despite having to pay north of £5,000 to save his garden shed and bar, Mr Spearritt said his family was “very happy” to have the fight resolved.

This Cults shed will allow the Spearritts to "actually use their own garden" when the sun shines. Image: Stuart Spearritt
This Cults shed will allow the Spearritts to "actually use their own garden" when the sun shines. Image: Stuart Spearritt

“We can actually use our own garden when the weather permits in a manner that suits our lifestyle – while being respectful to our neighbours,” he told The P&J.

“We are however very disappointed with the competence of the planning committee which went against the professional planning officer’s recommendation, believed unsubstantiated witness statements and did not make a decision based upon required criteria.

“The councillors’ vote has led to the council and the Scottish government incurring large costs to deal with this appeal, when budgets are stretched throughout the city.”

Mr Spearritt said the 10 councillors who caused the furore should be “held to account as they would in any business”.

Aberdeen City Council can’t say how much Cults shed planning fight cost taxpayer

On its day at the Town House, only three councillors went with Mr Brown’s recommendation to grant planning permission for the shed.

Neighbours complained the shed ruined the character of Birchwood in South Avenue in Cults. Image: Roy Brown/Aberdeen City Council
Neighbours complained the shed ruined the character of Birchwood in South Avenue in Cults. Image: Roy Brown/Aberdeen City Council

“It’s a shed,” Councillor Neil Copland repeated as his 10 colleagues voted for it to be moved or torn down.

Now an official spokesman has said it will never be possible to know how much fighting the Cults family over their shed’s planning permission had cost the cash-strapped local authority.

He told The P&J: “The council defended its original decision and ultimately the ruling was made by the Scottish Government reporter, whose decision we note and abide by.

“Expenses were not awarded, and the only related costs would be for officer time for which we would not maintain a record.”

Conversation