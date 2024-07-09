Tain man assaulted partner’s dad as ‘revenge’ for earlier headbutt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tain man assaulted partner’s dad as ‘revenge’ for earlier headbutt

Benn Joy punched the man repeatedly and admitted assault under provocation at Tain Sheriff Court.

By Jenni Gee
The case was heard at Tain Sheriff Court.
The case was heard at Tain Sheriff Court.

A Tain man who assaulted his girlfriend’s dad in “revenge” for an earlier headbutt and smashed window has admitted he did it under provocation.

Benn Joy repeatedly punched his victim to the head, causing him to fall to the ground and leaving him with a cut above his eye.

Tain Sheriff Court heard that the assault took place following an earlier altercation between the two men.

Joy, 27, appeared before Sheriff Neil Wilson to enter a plea of guilty under provocation to the assault.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that, prior to the incident, Joy and his victim had been at a property in Viewfield Road when a “dispute or disagreement” occurred.

But it was shortly after midnight in Cromartie Gardens when the assault took place.

‘A coming together’

He said neighbours noticed a “coming together” between the pair during which Joy punched the other man “repeatedly” to the face.

This caused the man to fall to the ground, after which “the punches continued for a short time”.

Mr Morton said witnesses described “a number of punches” being delivered before the men were separated and Joy ran off.

The victim was left with a bleeding laceration above his left eyebrow and police and ambulance crew were called to the scene. No substantial medical treatment was needed.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Joy, said that his client and his partner had been watching television at her address earlier that night when her father had arrived.

He was allowed in, but then headbutted Joy, leading to a brief “scuffle” after which Joy left.

He later received a phone call from his girlfriend warning that her father was coming to his address.

“He became aware of the sound of breaking glass,” Mr Gowan’s said, before he spotted his victim had a baseball bat.

‘He overstepped the mark’

His hackles were already up,” Mr Gowan’s told Sheriff Wilson, before explaining that his client initially incapacitated his victim before landing further blows as “revenge”.

“What he should have done was go back into the house and phone the police,” Mr Gowans conceded, adding: “He accepts that he overstepped the mark.”

Fining him £520, Sheriff Wilson told Joy, of Cromartie Gardens, Tain: “You stepped over the mark in your response and carried out an assault.”

