Duncan Shearer: I’m impressed by Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack’s strong stance on Bojan Miovski

Cormack has shown good leadership as speculation continues about Aberdeen's star striker Bojan Miovski.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
By Duncan Shearer

It is clear Aberdeen are going to stand firm on their valuation of striker Bojan Miovski.

I am surprised, but delighted to learn from chairman Dave Cormack the club have not received any bid for their star striker yet – but not receiving a bid does not mean clubs have not expressed an interest, nor does it mean they are not keeping tabs on the Dons attacker.

After all, when you have followed up your debut season of 18 goals by scoring 26, including in European competition, people tend to take notice.

It feels as if there has been speculation about Miovski for the better part of the last 12 months, but the man himself takes it all in his stride.

He is clearly happy at Pittodrie, and if an offer does come the club’s way, it should not be forgotten it has to be right for the player, too.

Bojan Miovski, left, training with Aberdeen in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Dons fight their corner well in football’s food chain

I understand Miovski’s dream is to have a crack at one of the big five leagues in Europe.

He certainly has the potential to play at that level… but that doesn’t mean the Dons are going to sell their prized asset at a knockdown rate.

Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows have been consistent on this matter since Miovski was first linked with a move away from the club – the price has to be right.

You can count on one hand the clubs at the top of the table in world football who do not have to sell players.

There is a natural order, dictated by finance, which determines the transfer market, and the last time I checked the Dons are not Manchester City.

It doesn’t mean they can’t protect themselves, though.

With a player of Miovski’s calibre, I expect the Dons are taking it on a day-by-day basis, but with the Premier Sports Cup due to start on Saturday, I imagine Miovski will feature at Queen of the South.

There is a friendly at Peterhead on Wednesday to come first, though, and it promises to be an intriguing evening as expectant supporters get their first look at Jimmy Thelin’s team in action.

It’s early days, so I’m not expecting an early football revolution here – but I’m hopeful some glimpses of what’s to come lie in store.

Considine can be proud of his career

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Dundee in 2017. Image: SNS.

One man who does not need to concern himself with his next club is Dons stalwart Andy Considine, who has called time on his career after leaving St Johnstone.

Andy spent 18 years with the Dons and was a consummate professional for the club throughout.

A committed defender, Andy had a fine career and you don’t last that long at Pittodrie if you are not only a good player, but also team player – Andy has proven himself to be both in equal measure.

He seemed to relish the challenge of every new rival coming in year after year to challenge him for his place in the team, and it must have become a running joke at Pittodrie among the players.

Whether it was left-back or central defence, Andy was involved, and he was a dependable player who grew to become a huge fans’ favourite.

Making the decision to hang up your boots is never an easy one to make, but I hope we’ll still see Andy involved in the game.

Simon Murray’s Ross County future in doubt

Ross County’s Simon Murray scored 23 goals last season, including twice in the 6-1 play-off final aggregate win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Ross County find themselves in a similar position as the Dons in that when players do well invariably they draw attention.

Hibernian and Dundee are reportedly stepping up their interest in Simon Murray, who has a year remaining on his contract.

I had a chat with chairman Roy MacGregor, who made the point the club is trying to move away from needing to sign 10, 11 or 12 players every summer.

But it’s easier said than done when clubs come in for your players.

Yan Dhanda was an unknown to Scottish football until he arrived at Dingwall and has earned a move to Hearts on the back of his fine displays for the Staggies.

New County boss Don Cowie has been quick to bring in Charlie Telfer as Dhanda’s replacement and the new arrivals continued yesterday with the signing of defender Akil Wright from Stockport County.

The Staggies are looking for players not only with potential, but who are also prepared to relocate to the Highlands.

It takes time to find those guys, but Don is off to an encouraging start – although it does seem a big decision is looming on whether to cash in on Murray knowing he can leave for free in 12 months’ time.

Tough season ahead for Caley Thistle

It is clear from the comments from Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson that it is going to be a challenging campaign for Inverness.

Duncan fielded three trialists at the weekend against Raith Rovers in Callum Haspell, Adam Mackinnon and Flynn Duffy, but his hopes of signing any of them hinge on moving players on.

He doesn’t have the biggest of squads as it is – and experienced campaigners are even more scarce.

That’s why I’m surprised to see the bookmakers install Caley Thistle as second favourites for the title in League One.

I know the teams who drop down from the Championship are backed to bounce straight back up, but it has been no ordinary close season for Caley Thistle.

