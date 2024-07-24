Jail for thug who stomped victim’s head leaving shoe print on their face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jail for thug who stomped victim’s head leaving shoe print on their face

Christopher Sturrock saw red before attacking his victim on the High Street in Inverness - but a court heard he was "not proud of the way he acted".

By David Love
The attack took place on the High Street in Inverness. File image DC Thomson.
The attack took place on the High Street in Inverness. File image DC Thomson.

A thug who stomped on a man’s head so hard he left a shoe print on their face has been jailed for 27 months.

Christopher Sturrock ‘saw red’ before launching the attack in Inverness city centre, during which he attacked the ‘unconscious’ man with ‘considerable force’.

Sturrock was identified after a city centre shop worker photographed him in the moments after the brutal assault.

He appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court after previously admitted a charge of assault to injury and danger of life.

At an earlier hearing fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court it was about 9.05am on  July 4 last year when Sturrock saw his victim and both began to struggle on the High Street in Inverness.

Assault victim knocked unconscious

Mrs Gair said Sturrock threw the man to the ground at which point “he hit his head on the concrete rendering him unconscious”.

“Then he stomped on his head with what appeared to be a degree of force,” the fiscal depute continued, adding: “Then he kicked him on the body.”

The court heard Sturrock fled the scene on his bike but a staff member from a local shop took his photograph, which enabled the police to trace and arrest him later in the day.

The injured man was taken to accident and emergency in Raigmore Hospital still unconscious.

Victim had shoe mark on face

“He had a shoe mark to the right side of his face,” Mrs Gair added.

Sturrock’s defence solicitor Willie Young said: “The cause of the ill feeling between him and the victim, who is no stranger to the court, was a complaint by my client about him but the Crown decided not to take any action.

“When he encountered him, he saw red, there was a brief verbal exchange which escalated into a struggle. My client pushed him to the ground and he struck his head.

“He is not particularly proud of the way he acted on that occasion.”

Jailing Sturrock, of Millerton Avenue, Inverness for 27 months, Sheriff Sara Matheson told him: “It was a serious assault involving stamping on your victim’s head while he lay unconscious on the ground with, what witnesses said, was some considerable force.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

The attack took place on the High Street in Inverness. File image DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire pensioner found guilty of sexually abusing child for years
The attack took place on the High Street in Inverness. File image DC Thomson.
Woman whose noisy dog brought police to her door had £23,000 worth of cannabis…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman allowed dealer to post £14,000 of cocaine to her house
The attack took place on the High Street in Inverness. File image DC Thomson.
Dad who glassed man in Aberdeen bar confessed to taxi driver
The attack took place on the High Street in Inverness. File image DC Thomson.
Cold, hungry man repays good Samaritan who helped him - by stealing his car
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Aberdeen fans who were part of masked 'disorderly crowd' in Dundee appear in court
Donnie Martin
Van driver to stand trial for killing Skye shinty club chieftain
Aberdeen man Ricky Younger admitted that he strangled his ex-partner in a terrifying assault
Man jailed after he strangled ex-partner as she walked home
Inverness Sheriff Court
Driver spotted with bottle of alcohol blocking road in Beauly
The Highland man found guilty of raping women and a child at Inverness high court
Judge hails courage of rape survivors to ensure 'justice was done'