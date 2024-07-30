Man caught with indecent images thought 16-year-olds were adults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man caught with indecent images thought 16-year-olds were adults

Martin Duncan was caught with hundreds of indecent images and more than an hour of video footage of youngsters.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after misunderstanding legislation around indecent images of children.

Martin Duncan had hundreds of indecent images and more than an hour of video footage of youngsters.

The 53-year-old was caught when police raided his home in Hutcheon Court in Aberdeen.

And despite pleading guilty to the offences, Duncan claimed he did not realise 16 and 17-year-olds were classed as children in the legislation.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on Thursday December 17 2020, police received intelligence relating to an IP address linked to Duncan.

The intelligence showed the IP address was connected to the internet and was both downloading and offering for sharing images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

A search warrant was executed at Duncan’s address at 6.20am on December 23 2020.

Duncan allowed officers entry and they searched the address and seized various items.

‘Not specifically looking for images of what he considered to be children’

Ms Thompson told the court: “Upon examining the devices, files relating to child sexual abuse material were found contained within an external hard drive.”

Within the hard drive, 709 accessible indecent images were found.

While the vast majority were deemed category C, 29 of them were classed category A – the most serious kind.

A total of 74 accessible videos were also found, of which 37 were category A.

The total run time of the videos was one hour and 40 minutes.

A further 254 images and 21 videos were found but were “inaccessible”.

Duncan was arrested and, in interview, admitted downloading numerous pornographic files from a file-sharing website, where he was “searching for images of teenage girls”.

When asked what he meant by “teenage girls”, Duncan replied “16 and up”.

Ms Thompson told the court: “He also stated there may have been further indecent images of children contained on some files, however, he deleted the ones he thought were of children under the age of 16 after sifting through the various downloads.”

‘He thought children of 16 and over were adults’

Duncan, of Hutcheon Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making, as well as possession of, indecent images or pseudo-images of children.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said his client had shown “shame, embarrassment and insight into his offending”.

He went on: “He thought children of 16 and over were adults.

“He was effectively downloading entertainment in bulk and was covering a vast number of images, lots of adults and children.

“He was not specifically looking for images of what he considered to be children.

“It’s an error in understanding of what a child is in terms of that legislation.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Duncan to be supervised for two years and to complete 252 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

He also placed him on the sex offenders register.

