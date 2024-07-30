Trench to be dug between Town House and Aberdeen Market to heat new venue

More roadworks could soon be taking place in Aberdeen city centre – this time to ensure the new market can be heated.

The central stretch of Union Street has been closed as part of a £20 million rejuvenation project since May.

And now plans have been lodged that could see workers dig a trench for heating pipes to be installed at the replacement market.

Aberdeen Heat and Power is behind plans to create a pipeline from the Town House on Queen Street to the new market site.

Where would the pipes go via the Aberdeen Market trench?

Under the plans, pre-insulated pipes would connect to the existing valves located in the Town House car park.

They would then run via Queen Street and Concert Court, down Broad Street and along Netherkirkgate.

The final stretch of the trench would go down Carnegie’s Brae, ending on East Green where it enters the market site.

Councillors gave the proposed £50m food and drink hall the go-ahead back in November.

Work is currently ongoing at the site, however the old “rotten tooth” BHS front will stay in place.

It was feared that knocking it down could damage neighbouring buildings.

Market to benefit from energy efficient heating

Aberdeen Heat and Power provides energy efficient heating and hot water to a large number of properties across the city.

It also powers Aberdeen’s schools, student accommodation, health centres and sports facilities.

Set up by Aberdeen City Council in 2002, it uses a district heating system which helps to tackle fuel poverty.

Generators at a central plant produce hot water which is piped through buildings.

The local authority is hoping to create a city-wide heat network that will be powered by the Torry energy from waste plant.

For commercial new builds, such as the proposed market, energy will enter buildings through a plate heat exchanger.

This removes the need for a boiler and they are typically installed in a basement plant room.

As there are no boilers to look after, maintenance costs are lower.

You can view the Aberdeen Market trench plans here.

