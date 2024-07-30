Trench to be dug between Town House and Aberdeen Market to heat new venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trench to be dug between Town House and Aberdeen Market to heat new venue

Aberdeen Heat and Power is behind plans to create a pipeline from the Town House on Queen Street to the new market site.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The proposed new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro
The proposed new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

More roadworks could soon be taking place in Aberdeen city centre – this time to ensure the new market can be heated.

The central stretch of Union Street has been closed as part of a £20 million rejuvenation project since May.

And now plans have been lodged that could see workers dig a trench for heating pipes to be installed at the replacement market.

The new pipes would connect to the valves in the Aberdeen Town House car park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Heat and Power is behind plans to create a pipeline from the Town House on Queen Street to the new market site.

Where would the pipes go via the Aberdeen Market trench?

Under the plans, pre-insulated pipes would connect to the existing valves located in the Town House car park.

They would then run via Queen Street and Concert Court, down Broad Street and along Netherkirkgate.

The final stretch of the trench would go down Carnegie’s Brae, ending on East Green where it enters the market site.

Map shows the trench route between the Town House and the new market.
The trench route between the Town House and the new market. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Councillors gave the proposed £50m food and drink hall the go-ahead back in November.

Work is currently ongoing at the site, however the old “rotten tooth” BHS front will stay in place.

It was feared that knocking it down could damage neighbouring buildings.

Market to benefit from energy efficient heating

Aberdeen Heat and Power provides energy efficient heating and hot water to a large number of properties across the city.

It also powers Aberdeen’s schools, student accommodation, health centres and sports facilities.

Netherkirkgate.
The market’s heat pipes would go down Netherkirkgate. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Set up by Aberdeen City Council in 2002, it uses a district heating system which helps to tackle fuel poverty.

Generators at a central plant produce hot water which is piped through buildings.

Carnegie's Brae.
The route would then lead down Carnegie’s Brae. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The local authority is hoping to create a city-wide heat network that will be powered by the Torry energy from waste plant.

For commercial new builds, such as the proposed market, energy will enter buildings through a plate heat exchanger.

Aberdeen Market site.
The route would end at the Aberdeen Market site. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

This removes the need for a boiler and they are typically installed in a basement plant room.

As there are no boilers to look after, maintenance costs are lower.

You can view the Aberdeen Market trench plans here.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man caught with indecent images thought 16-year-olds were adults
Josh and Mimii won Love Island series 11. Image: Supplied by Love Island/ITV
Former Peterhead FC player Josh Oyinsan wins Love Island
Three men will appear in court over the alleged theft of seven Ford Fiestas. Stock image
Three men due in court over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Ford Fiesta and Fiat Abarth…
Dominic Imray admitted pulling a knife on a barman at a Wetherspoons in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Drugged-up thug walked into Wetherspoons and pointed knife at barman
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man goes on trial accused of abducting teenager and raping him at gunpoint
Abermoaners should take a leaf out of the book of our ambassadors greeting our cruise ship visitors and talk about the beauty of the city.
Scott Begbie: Amazing Aberdeen ambassadors should be brought in to convert negative attitudes of…
8
Duncan and Claire Morrison have been looking at the costs of finishing cattle at grass. Image: Quality Meat Scotland
Groundbreaking trial on Aberdeenshire beef farm
Poundstretcher, Aberdeen.
Budget retailer to hold 'mega weekend event' giveaway at Aberdeen, Highlands, Moray and Orkney…
The Cafe 52 terrace
Owner given three weeks to remove Cafe 52 terrace - 'or council will do…
St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told

Conversation