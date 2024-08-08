Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed

Andrew Jessiman had denied a charge of voyeurism, along with one of public indecency, at Inverness Sheriff Court, but a jury found him guilty of both.

By Jenni Gee
Andrew Jessiman was found guilty of voyeurism at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
A former Inverness youth worker has been found guilty of voyeurism after secretly filming a teenager as she got ready for bed.

Andrew Jessiman – a former High Life Highland youth development officer  – had denied the charge, along with one of public indecency, during a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

But following two days of evidence, a jury took less than two hours to find Jessiman – who previously worked on projects including the Janny’s Hoose in Merkinch – guilty of both charges.

There was no suggestion during the trial that Jessiman’s crimes were committed during the course of his work.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Pauline Gair, the trial heard how police searching Jessiman’s home discovered a covert recording of a teenager taken through a window as she got ready for, and into, bed.

The grainy video was shown to the jury during the trial and in her closing speech Mrs Gair reminded them: “The footage we saw yesterday was found on a device in a cupboard in the accused’s bedroom.”

‘Disgusting’ and ‘violating’

The victim – aged over 16 at the time of the filming, which took place between September 2017 and September 2019 – was later traced by police.

Jurors heard how she felt Jessiman’s actions were “disgusting” and “violating”.

The public indecency charge related to dates between 2016 and 2019 and detailed how Jessiman exposed his genitals and carried out a sex act on himself whilst naked in a room with the curtains open and the lights on.

One victim, who witnessed this when she was still a child, told the court that this was “gross behaviour”.

Taking to the witness box in his own defence, 44-year-old Jessiman detailed how he had lost his job and his home as a result of the allegations and denied intentionally committing the acts.

In evidence led by defence counsel Kelly Duling, he said: “I’m acutely aware of how these allegations affect people and their lives – it has broken me.”

Under cross-examination from Mrs Gair Jessiman had told jurors “I have no memory or recollection of making the film” but conceded that he could have done adding: “It had no significance to me whatsoever.”

‘I worked with young people’

He added: “I worked with young people, I know what they were feeling and I’m gutted by that.”

In her closing speech to the jury, Ms Duling described the footage they had been shown as a “blurry mess of nothing”.

She sought to persuade them that it was, in fact, Jessiman’s privacy that had been invaded when the complainers in the public indecency charge looked in through a window at him.

However, the jury took under two hours to reject this version of events and find Jessiman guilty of both charges.

Due to Jessiman’s lack of previous convictions, Sheriff Gary Aitken called for presentencing reports, with the case due to call again next month.

Sheriff Aitken also placed Jessiman, of Upper Myrtlefield, Inverness, on the sex offenders register with immediate effect – the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.

 

