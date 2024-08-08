Fraserburgh man jailed after setting fire to ex-lover’s house with her inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man jailed after setting fire to ex-lover’s house with her inside

Michal Morawski's victim was awoken by her smoke alarm going off and then heard her ex-partner shouting that he had set the house ablaze.

By Grant McCabe
Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland
Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland

A man who started a fire at his ex-lover’s home having warned there was “no chance” she would escape has been jailed for four and a half years.

Michal Morawski, 32, struck despite claiming he was “ill with love” for his former partner Aleksandra Ivanova.

The victim discovered the early-hours blaze at the front door of her property in Fraserburgh but was luckily able to put it out with buckets of water.

Morawski was yesterday sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had earlier admitted at a hearing in Edinburgh to a charge of wilful fire-raising at the property of April 27 2023.

Accused asked victim to ‘block him’

Judge David Young KC cut the jail-term from six years and nine months due to the guilty plea.

He also imposed a non-harassment order banning Morawski from approaching or contacting his ex for an indefinite period.

Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC told how the pair had an amicable split after the relationship ended.

In the hours before the fire, they had been exchanging messages.

Miss Glancy: “The conversation turned to their former relationship and Morawski declaring that he was ill with love for her.

“This then developed into him sending messages about letting go and asking Aleksandra Ivanova to block him, ignore him and end the friendship.”

Around 1am, she could hear her letterbox flapping and the sound of a liquid being poured which she described as barbecue lighting fluid.

Morawski was outside banging the windows.

He was shouting: “I’m going to burn the house. There will be no chance you will leave.”

She was so worried she laid buckets of water at her door.

‘It is burning, it is burning’

Morawski then returned around 3.20am to carry out the threat. Miss Ivanova was awoken by her smoke alarm.

The woman heard him yelling: “It is burning, it is burning.”

She then discovered the fire at her front door.

Miss Glancy: “She immediately called the emergency services before extinguishing the fire with the buckets of water that she had placed there earlier.”

Fire crews went on to detect a smell of petrol. It was concluded that had the water not been at hand, there could have been a fatality.

Morawski was later traced at his home in Fraserburgh – he claimed not to remember anything after 11.30pm that night due to the amount of alcohol he had taken.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland
Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed
Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland
Paedophile snared by vigilantes after sickening messages to 'child'
Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland
Elgin army veteran dressed up in women's clothes after horrifying attack on wife
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Absent-minded' disqualified driver forgot he was banned - then crashed
Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland
Liverpool dealer jailed after cocaine found in Fraserburgh
Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland
'He's not a well man': Pub customer spared jail after attack that broke victim's…
St Fittick's Park.
ETZ proposal for Aberdeen park moving forward after campaigners lose Court of Session appeal
Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen drink-driver banned after he smashed into traffic lights
Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland
Peterhead man jailed for bloody attacks on takeaway worker and police officers
Michal Morawski set fire to an ex-lover's home. Image: Police Scotland
Learner driver handed fine and points after admitting £16,000 Turriff smash