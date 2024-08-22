Highland mum drove children home from nursery while five times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland mum drove children home from nursery while five times the limit

A sheriff told drink-driver Kerri Mackintosh: "You have a serious problem. This was very dangerous behaviour for you and your children."

By David Love
Drink-driver Kerri Mackintosh. Image: Facebook
Drink-driver Kerri Mackintosh. Image: Facebook

A Highland mum-of-two collected her children from nursery and then drove home while almost five times the drink-drive limit.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 37-year-old Kerri Mackintosh was seen by her mother to stumble out of her vehicle.

Fiscal depute Adele Gray said that Mackintosh, who has a previous conviction for a drink-related motoring offence, had gone to pick up her children from a nursery in Dingwall on the afternoon of June 26 this year.

She said: “She appeared to staff as being loud and more bold and she smelled of alcohol or hand sanitiser.”

Ms Gray said that the concerned staff then arranged for the police to be contacted and officers traced her to her house.

“Her mother saw her stumble out of the car before the police arrived,” Ms Gray said. “When officers spoke to her, she denied she had been under the influence of alcohol.”

Sheriff: ‘You have a serious problem’

But a test at Burnett Road Police Station an hour and a half later showed she had been drinking and subsequent analysis of her blood showed she had 106mcgs of alcohol when the maximum is 22mcgs.

Mackintosh, of Golf Course Road, Strathpeffer, admitted drink-driving at an earlier hearing when sentence had been deferred for a background report.

Defence solicitor Graham Mann said: “She has a problem. She appreciates this is a serious matter and the reading is pretty high.”

Fining Mackintosh £640 and disqualifying her for three years, told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told her: “You have a serious problem. This was very dangerous behaviour for you and your children.

“If you carry on in this way, someone will be seriously injured or killed. It is up to you to sort out your problem.”

