Man banned from keeping dogs after causing animals ‘horrific’ suffering

A man has been banned from keeping dogs after causing animals “horrific” suffering – with one puppy in such a bad state inspectors thought it was dead.

Charles McDonagh pled guilty to causing two dogs unnecessary suffering over a period of three months in 2021.

The 28-year-old kept the animals in a squalid farm house in Kintore and failed to seek veterinary treatment for a long list of infections and medical issues.

Now, a sheriff has slammed McDonagh for being “indifferent” to the dogs’ suffering and for showing a “real disregard” for their welfare.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McDonagh: “I take into account that you have no previous convictions and your plea is restricted to two dogs.

“The fine will reflect the level of harm caused to the two dogs.

“It’s clear you displayed a real disregard to the welfare of the animals.

“The condition of the puppy was so bad that officers who attended suspected the dog was deceased.

“The vet’s opinion was that you risked the life of the puppy.

“I have been given no detailed explanation as to why you failed to properly care for these animals.

“You were very clearly indifferent to the welfare of these animals.”

McDonagh had pled guilty to a charge of causing the dogs, by an act of omission, unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate care and treatment and a suitable environment for them.

The dogs were exposed to urine and faeces and McDonagh failed to get vet advice or treatment for the animals in relation to the following conditions:

Eye infections

Ear infections

Facial fold infections

Foot infections

Giardia

Isospora

Campylobacter

The sheriff ordered McDonagh, of Belfast Quay, Irvine, to pay a fine of £3,175 and banned him from keeping dogs for three years.

She also stipulated that no application to remove or vary the disqualification could be made for a year.

‘Horrific and unnecessary suffering’

Following the hearing, an SSPCA specialist investigations inspector said: “We received intelligence regarding McDonagh who was travelling from Northern Ireland to Scotland to sell pups as part of the low-welfare puppy trade.

“In September 2021, we identified that McDonagh, a known puppy dealer, was residing at a house, and was using the property to hold and sell pups.”

The SSPCA said they found a Cocker spaniel-type dog lying behind a television.

The inspector said: “The dog appeared fearful, stressed and wary of individuals and was showing visible signs that she may recently have given birth.

“There were large quantities of dog faeces covering the floor.

“The courtyard area was also dirty and covered with faeces and urine.

“It was clear that all these dogs had been through horrific and unnecessary suffering.

“We are very disappointed with the sentencing. McDonagh is part of a serious group of puppy dealers who have no care about these dogs.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.