Man banned from keeping dogs after causing animals ‘horrific’ suffering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man banned from keeping dogs after causing animals ‘horrific’ suffering

Charles McDonagh kept the animals in a squalid farm house in Kintore and failed to seek veterinary treatment for a long list of infections and medical issues.

By Danny McKay
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA

A man has been banned from keeping dogs after causing animals “horrific” suffering – with one puppy in such a bad state inspectors thought it was dead.

Charles McDonagh pled guilty to causing two dogs unnecessary suffering over a period of three months in 2021.

The 28-year-old kept the animals in a squalid farm house in Kintore and failed to seek veterinary treatment for a long list of infections and medical issues.

Now, a sheriff has slammed McDonagh for being “indifferent” to the dogs’ suffering and for showing a “real disregard” for their welfare.

The SSPCA released an image of the conditions the dogs were kept in. Image: SSPCA

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McDonagh: “I take into account that you have no previous convictions and your plea is restricted to two dogs.

“The fine will reflect the level of harm caused to the two dogs.

“It’s clear you displayed a real disregard to the welfare of the animals.

“The condition of the puppy was so bad that officers who attended suspected the dog was deceased.

“The vet’s opinion was that you risked the life of the puppy.

“I have been given no detailed explanation as to why you failed to properly care for these animals.

“You were very clearly indifferent to the welfare of these animals.”

McDonagh had pled guilty to a charge of causing the dogs, by an act of omission, unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate care and treatment and a suitable environment for them.

The dogs were exposed to urine and faeces and McDonagh failed to get vet advice or treatment for the animals in relation to the following conditions:

  • Eye infections
  • Ear infections
  • Facial fold infections
  • Foot infections
  • Giardia
  • Isospora
  • Campylobacter

The sheriff ordered McDonagh, of Belfast Quay, Irvine, to pay a fine of £3,175 and banned him from keeping dogs for three years.

She also stipulated that no application to remove or vary the disqualification could be made for a year.

‘Horrific and unnecessary suffering’

Following the hearing, an SSPCA specialist investigations inspector said: “We received intelligence regarding McDonagh who was travelling from Northern Ireland to Scotland to sell pups as part of the low-welfare puppy trade.

“In September 2021, we identified that McDonagh, a known puppy dealer, was residing at a house, and was using the property to hold and sell pups.”

The SSPCA said they found a Cocker spaniel-type dog lying behind a television.

The inspector said: “The dog appeared fearful, stressed and wary of individuals and was showing visible signs that she may recently have given birth.

“There were large quantities of dog faeces covering the floor.

“The courtyard area was also dirty and covered with faeces and urine.

“It was clear that all these dogs had been through horrific and unnecessary suffering.

“We are very disappointed with the sentencing. McDonagh is part of a serious group of puppy dealers who have no care about these dogs.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Highland mum drove children home from nursery while five times the limit
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Boy, 3, answers door to police as drugged-up woman found unconscious inside
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Highland church missionary guilty of violent domestic abuse against wife
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Brothel accused planned 'happy endings' in Aberdeen, trial told
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Abusive thug punched and spat on partner after cornering her in lift
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Mum of man accused of horror A90 crash tells court she was threatened at…
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Undercover operation in Inverness snares County Lines cocaine dealer
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Man in court after £700k cannabis bust at former Spean Bridge hotel
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Sadistic teen tortured paralysed Peterhead man on orders of drugs underworld
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Young Inverness knife thugs locked up for slash attacks