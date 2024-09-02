Jail for Inverness man who tried to climb in woman’s window as she slept

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for Inverness man who tried to climb in woman’s window as she slept

Scott Burns was also found in the home of a neighbour after he pried off plyboard that was covering the window.

By Jenni Gee
Scott Burns targeted neighbours' homes on Murray Terrace, Inverness.
A man who tried to climb through a sleeping woman’s bedroom window has been jailed.

Scott Burns was pushed back out of the window by the woman, who had been woken by her barking dog.

The following day he was found in the home of a neighbour having pried off a plywood panel to gain entry, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Burns appeared via videolink from custody to admit charges of breaking into a residential property and destroying or damaging the property belonging to another.

He also pled guilty to being in breach of bail by attempting to enter the woman’s flat when a previously imposed curfew required him to be within his own home.

Burns was also sentenced for other offences, including stealing a bicycle belonging to a member of staff at Raigmore Hospital and taking a till from a street food stand in the city’s Victorian Market.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that, at around 8pm on August 6 of this year the woman was asleep in her bed at her Murray Terrace home.

Woman woke to man climbing through window

“She was woken by her dog barking. She looked up and saw a male, Mr Burns, being an acquaintance, climbing through her window,” he said.

“She told him to f*** off but he continued to climb in. She pushed him back out of the window.”

The woman went on to contact the police

The following day Burns, who also lives on Murray Terrace, was found within the home of another neighbour on his street, having used a crowbar to pry a plywood panel from a window to gain entry.

Mr Morton told the court: “The complainer is a neighbour, they are well known to each other and generally spend time in and out of each other’s houses.”

Referring to the incident involving the woman, Burns’ solicitor Finn Curran told the court: “His position is that he thought it was a different person’s address – a friend of his named Paul.

“There was some stuff in that address that he was entering to take back.”

A ‘frightening and unpleasant experience’

The defence agent told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the incidents had occurred at a time when his client was “engaging in drink and drugs – which had always been the root of his difficulties”.

Sheriff Aitken told Burns that the “nature and number” of his crimes meant that nothing other than a custodial sentence was appropriate.

He imposed various custodial sentences, which will run at the same time.

The longest sentence was for the incident at the woman’s flat, requiring Burns to serve nine months backdated to August 16 this year.

He told Burns: “This must have been an exceptionally frightening and unpleasant experience for the lady.”

