Techno music, all-day cereal and free coffee competitions: Ember Kafe to open in Inverness city centre

An Inverness businessman is aiming to bring a “different style of hospitality” to his new cafe in the city centre.

Described as a cafe “for the curious”, Ember Kafe will open its doors on Queensgate later this month.

Owner Azhar Khan has taken over the premises of the former Whisk Cafe, which closed in May.

Speaking to The Press and Journal today inside the premises he is single-handedly refurbishing, the 26-year-old explained his plan to create a “different” space with a “fun atmosphere.”

Mr Khan – who has ADHD and Asperger’s – says he does not feel comfortable in most cafes, which are often “bright, loud and chaotic.”

He explained: “We’re trying to aim for something completely different – we want a space that feels close, homely, and we want staff to engage with customers.”

Ember Kafe will be ‘engaging’ and ‘fun’

Mr Khan worked at around half a dozen restaurants and hotels in Inverness before becoming a business consultant.

However his dream had always been to open his own business, so he did not hesitate to take over the Queensgate premises when it became available.

Black walls featuring illustrations of astronauts and a Lego man will make Ember a unique space, he says.

Meanwhile, house and techno music will be played.

Mr Khan added that there will be games on all tables including Jenga, Guess Who? and knots and crosses.

“I want people to have fun, it will not be just about having a coffee or a slice of cake,” he said.

Win at rock paper scissors for free coffee

The owner explained that the cafe is designed around customers interacting with the staff.

During the first week, customers will have the chance to win a free coffee.

Mr Khan said: “My staff have full permission to play rock, papers, scissors with customers, and if they win best of three, they get a free coffee.

“That’s the type of engagement and interaction that I want – that you are not a customer but a friend.”

Basic menu with ‘a twist’ and ‘all-day cereal bar’

While Mr Khan is the designer of Ember’s aesthetic, his uncle Bilal is the architect of the menu.

The 33-year-old has been a cook for most of his life, and head chef at Victorian Market’s Cafe de Paulo for the last eight years.

They will be serving breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, including full Scottish breakfast, eggs benedict, pancakes, waffles, toasties and paninis.

Mr Khan describes the menu as “basic with a few twists” such as using tiger bread instead of sourdough for a softer texture.

Meanwhile, although Ember Kafe will be halal, they will be serving alcohol-free cocktails in the afternoon.

Another feature will be the city’s “first all-day cereal bar”, where people can eat all they want for the price of a bowl.

Mr Khan concluded: “We’re trying to cater for those people who are curious.”