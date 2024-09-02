Techno music, all-day cereal and free coffee competitions: Ember Kafe to open in Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Techno music, all-day cereal and free coffee competitions: Ember Kafe to open in Inverness city centre

Azhar Khan says he wants to cater for people "who are curious".

Ember Kafe and owner Azhar Khan
Ember Kafe owner Azhar Khan wants his new cafe to be "different" and "fun". Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness businessman is aiming to bring a “different style of hospitality” to his new cafe in the city centre.

Described as a cafe “for the curious”, Ember Kafe will open its doors on Queensgate later this month.

Owner Azhar Khan has taken over the premises of the former Whisk Cafe, which closed in May.

Speaking to The Press and Journal today inside the premises he is single-handedly refurbishing, the 26-year-old explained his plan to create a “different” space with a “fun atmosphere.”

Mr Khan – who has ADHD and Asperger’s – says he does not feel comfortable in most cafes, which are often “bright, loud and chaotic.”

He explained: “We’re trying to aim for something completely different – we want a space that feels close, homely, and we want staff to engage with customers.”

An ‘opening soon’ sign appeared last month. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Ember Kafe will be ‘engaging’ and ‘fun’

Mr Khan worked at around half a dozen restaurants and hotels in Inverness before becoming a business consultant.

However his dream had always been to open his own business, so he did not hesitate to take over the Queensgate premises when it became available.

Black walls featuring illustrations of astronauts and a Lego man will make Ember a unique space, he says.

A sneak peek into Inverness upcoming Ember Kafe: Image: Ember Kafe Facebook

Meanwhile, house and techno music will be played.

Mr Khan added that there will be games on all tables including Jenga, Guess Who? and knots and crosses.

“I want people to have fun, it will not be just about having a coffee or a slice of cake,” he said.

Win at rock paper scissors for free coffee

The owner explained that the cafe is designed around customers interacting with the staff.

During the first week, customers will have the chance to win a free coffee.

Owner Azhar Khan is excited about his cafe’s opening. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Mr Khan said: “My staff have full permission to play rock, papers, scissors with customers, and if they win best of three, they get a free coffee.

“That’s the type of engagement and interaction that I want – that you are not a customer but a friend.”

Basic menu with ‘a twist’ and ‘all-day cereal bar’

While Mr Khan is the designer of Ember’s aesthetic, his uncle Bilal is the architect of the menu.

The 33-year-old has been a cook for most of his life, and head chef at Victorian Market’s Cafe de Paulo for the last eight years.

They will be serving breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, including full Scottish breakfast, eggs benedict, pancakes, waffles, toasties and paninis.

Mr Khan describes the menu as “basic with a few twists” such as using tiger bread instead of sourdough for a softer texture.

Ember Kafe will open on Queensgate in the next few weeks. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, although Ember Kafe will be halal, they will be serving alcohol-free cocktails in the afternoon.

Another feature will be the city’s “first all-day cereal bar”, where people can eat all they want for the price of a bowl.

Mr Khan concluded: “We’re trying to cater for those people who are curious.”

