News Crime & Courts

Man claims mix of drink and prescription drugs caused him to kick down door and attack ex-partner

Cladiu Bizu, 29, only halted his assault on his former partner when his young daughter walked in.

By David McPhee
Cladiu Bizu admitted assaulting his former partner. Image: Facebook.
A man who kicked down his ex-partner’s door and repeatedly punched her on the head has been handed a prison sentence.

Cladiu Bizu, 29, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted violently assaulting the woman after he had arrived at her home in a drunken state.

Bizu then pummelled the woman with repeated punches to the head and only stopped because the couple’s child entered the room.

His solicitor, Ross Taggart, told the court that Bizu is “truly sorry” for his “terrifying” actions towards his former partner.

Mr Taggart claimed that his client mixed alcohol and prescription drugs, which resulted in him having no memory of the incident.

Woman shouted for help after man kicked down door

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that at around 8.30am on August 8 2021 Bizu knocked on the woman’s door and demanded to be let in.

Due to a previous argument, the woman refused to grant him entry.

Bizu stepped back and kicked the door with enough force that it burst open and he walked into the property.

The woman took him into the kitchen where she tried to reason with him, but Bizu became aggressive and frightened the woman to such a degree she began to shout for help.

He proceeded to punch the woman repeatedly to the face and head and only stopped because their child appeared in the kitchen.

Bizu took his daughter back to bed where he also fell asleep himself.

His former partner then called the police who traced Bizu inside and arrested him.

Officers found the woman very upset, crying and with visible injuries to her face.

In the dock, Bizu pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

He also admitted a second charge of failing to appear in court.

Accused had consumed ‘considerable amount’ of alcohol

Defence solicitor Ross Taggart stated that Bizu, who is originally from Romania, had been living together with his victim but had fallen out 10 days prior to this incident.

“At the time, Mr Bizu was being treated for Lymphoma,” the solicitor said.

“He had consumed a considerable amount of drink and they mixed with the drugs he was taking.

“Mr Bizu’s memory of the events isn’t too good, but he accepts what has been said.

“He is truly sorry and accepts what he did must have been terrifying for his former partner.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan sentenced Bizu, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to eight months in prison.

He admonished Bizu on the charge of failing to attend a court appearance.

