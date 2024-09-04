Planny arcade: Retro game cafe launches in the Fort William housing estate

It has been a task more time-consuming than making it to level two in an old-school platformer, but a gaming arcade is finally set to open in Fort William.

Legend Arcade will play host to some of the best – and worst but brilliant – game consoles over the last 40 years when it opens in the Plantation in Fort William this Saturday.

Despite the venue being more of a gaming cafe than an arcade, owner Mark MacKenzie, 36, says it is not for the want of trying.

The wood mill worker, who is opening the arcade part-time from Saturday at noon, says the “Planny” venue has been almost two years in the making.

‘It is going to be better’ than first thought

While he tried to get arcade machines into Fort William, all his leads drew a dead end because of his Fort William location.

Mark explained: “I thought I had found a supplier of arcade machines and I was working towards that, but now I am ready to open no one seems interested in bringing them to the town or providing maintenance for them.

“But the good news is the arcade is finally opening with some brilliant retro machines and games.

“The arcade is not what I first thought it would be – but it is going to be better.”

Former store manager, Mark who kicked off his career in retail at the age of 18 has always dreamed of opening his own business.

“One day I just thought ‘what could I do’ to have my own business?” Mark said.

“I looked at what need there was in Fort William and that was when I thought it might be good to open a business that was a place for people to come to in wet weather and dry, and something suitable for the whole family.

“It will be great to see people gaming and chatting to each other in the arcade.”

While Mark made nationwide searches for large arcade machines, he set about securing a building.

Plantation perfect spot for Fort William arcade

After initially missing out on a shop near the train station, the owner of the former Plantation shop contacted Mark.

He continued: “That was over two years ago – and since then there have been a few problems I have had to contend with, including having to change electrician due to the first one not being certified to carry out the work we had done, and not being able to get a completion certificate.”

Despite everything that has been thrown at him, Mark has worked with local businesses to get the building opened.

“After the setback with the arcade machines I made the decision to turn to older consoles,” he said.

“People keep saying I need to call it a gaming cafe – but I still think of it as an arcade.”

‘At least 15 games consoles’

The “vintage” gaming machines are all hooked up to TVs that in part have been sourced from Restart Lochaber.

Mark said: “There are at least 15 game consoles.

“I have everything from old Nintendos, Atari, Sega Megadrive, Playstation one, two, three.

“We will also have the original XBox, an Xbox 360, a Wii a Wi You and a Dreamcast.

“We will also have a 1999 Pandora’s Box which is like an arcade game for two players.

“In some ways what we are offering is better than a static arcade machine.

“We because we can offer so much variety in the games that we will be able to offer.

“On offer are some of the most iconic games of the last 40 years including PacMan on the Atari.

“In our racing steering wheel we will have Gran Turismo, and Need for Speed which was popular in 2007.

“Of course, we will have Sonic games on the Sega Megadrive.”

One hour’s play at Legend Arcade is £5 per person.

