Inverness roofer elbowed clubber he thought had touched his girlfriend

An Inverness roofing contractor elbowed a nightclubber’s face mistakenly believing he had touched his girlfriend on the dance floor.

Bruce Campbell, 24, lashed out at Eihmin Hudson at Berkeley Suite in Glasgow’s Charing Cross on July 2 last year.

Campbell, the director of a roofing company in the Highland capital, attacked barista Mr Hudson, during the violent misunderstanding.

However, a friend of Mr Hudson later told a court that it may have been another man in the victim’s company who was to blame.

Mr Hudson suffered a burst lip and received five stitches, Glasgow Sheriff Court heard.

Campbell was found guilty of assaulting Mr Hudson to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Daniel Graham, a 25-year-old Judicial Assistant at the UK Supreme Court, gave evidence during the trial.

The lawyer claimed he attended the nightclub with Mr Hudson and other friends.

The witness stated that Mr Hudson and Campbell, who they did not know, became involved in an “incident.”

He stated that Campbell appeared “very aggravated” and “offish” while Mr Hudson was “friendly.”

Mr Graham claimed that Campbell made a “come on” motion with his hands.

Prosecutor Kyle Dalziel asked the witness what happened after that.

‘He immediately struck Mr Hudson on the face with his elbow’

Mr Graham replied: “On closing the distance [between them], he immediately struck Mr Hudson on the face with his elbow.

“Mr Hudson grabbed the side of his face and turned himself away from Campbell towards the wall.

“I then moved towards the pair and I shouted at Campbell and I don’t know what he shouted back as I didn’t hear what was said.

“He shouted back what seemed to be an explanation that Mr Hudson had been in some way pestering his girlfriend physically by physical touch or fell into [her].”

John Kilcoyne, defending, put it to Mr Graham that it was Mr Hudson who moved towards his client and he put his elbow up which resulted in an “accident.”

The witness replied: “No, it was Campbell who closed the distance, Mr Hudson did not close the distance.

“I remember distinctly that Campbell was the one who moved his elbow outwards.”

Mr Hudson and Mr Graham’s other friend told the court in his evidence that they had attended the nightclub with a Joe Webster.

Masters student Findlay Biok, 24, stated: “Prior to the incident, we were helping our friend Joe downstairs.

‘Campbell presumed Mr Hudson had attempted to touch up one of his friends’

“Once we were on the dancefloor, he stumbled into Campbell’s female friend.

“Campbell presumed that it was Mr Hudson who had attempted to touch up one of his friends.”

Mr Dalziel asked if Mr Hudson touched any woman and Mr Biok replied: “No.”

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month by Sheriff Anna Reid who ordained Campbell to appear meantime.

