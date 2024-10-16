Nairn man called women ‘Barbie’ and sexually assaulted them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn man called women ‘Barbie’ and sexually assaulted them

Peter Rozgonyi had denied targeting the two young women, but was found guilty following a trial in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness sheriff court
The case was heard at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who called women “Barbie” before touching them inappropriately has been found guilty of sexual assault at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Peter Rozgonyi had denied the charges, with his solicitor claiming there was no sexual “tone” to his interactions with the women

But, following a two-day trial, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald convicted the 56-year-old of both charges.

During the course of the trial, one of Rozgonyi’s victims told the court how he initially made comments about her body shape which made her “very uncomfortable”.

On one occasion he kissed her on the head, on another he touched her breasts over her clothing when they were in a car together.

‘Get off me’

She said: “I told him to stop, seriously, get off me. He said he was trying to give me a hug from behind.

“I said stop doing that.”

Defence solicitor David Patterson suggested the only comment Rozgonyi had made towards her was calling her “Barbie” and said his client had kissed her in a “friendly, comical way” – a suggestion she disputed.

A second woman told the court Rozgonyi had also nicknamed her “Barbie” and suggested the pair “go away somewhere” together – going into a “huff” when she turned him down.

She said one time was standing still when Rozgonyi began to fiddle with her bra strap over her clothes. On another occasion, he put his hand on her leg in a car.

She also described how Rozgonyi touched her on her bottom with a “grab”.

Asked if she had consented to any of these things she said: “No”.

The court heard that when Rozgonyi was interviewed by police he admitted kissing one of the women on the head.

‘A bit of a joker’

Mr Patterson said his client, who was assisted by an interpreter throughout the trial, was a Hungarian national and suggested to the witness that some things he said were “lost in translation”.

He also asked if she accepted that Rozgonyi was “a bit of a joker”  who perhaps “missed the mark” when trying to be funny – a characterisation she agreed with.

However, when asked about this by fiscal depute Karen Poke, the woman said: “It was still inappropriate.”

Finding him guilty of two counts of sexual assault, which took place between November 2020 and June 2021,  Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Rozgonyi, of Union Street, Nairn: “I believe their accounts and what they say happened to them.”

She called for pre-sentencing reports and placed Rozgonyi on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

