‘Elegant’ Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast could be yours for £425,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property ‘Elegant’ Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast could be yours for £425,000

‘Elegant’ Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast could be yours for £425,000

The impressive home is located in Cullen.

By Ross Hempseed
Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast
Georgian Manse in Cullen. Image: Savills.

An “elegant” Georgian manse in the coastal town of Cullen has hit the market for £425,000.

The property on Seafield Place dates back to 1830 and is associated with the famous architect William Robertson.

It retains many original features, including the impressive Portico entrance flanked by Greek Doric columns.

The drawing room. Image: Savills.

Other features include high ceilings, cornicing, panelled doors, chunky column radiators, and original window shutters.

On entry and to the right is the large drawing room, with hardwood floors and double-aspect windows, which bring light into the space.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.

Opposite is the sitting room, another elegant space with a wood-burning fireplace and recessed bookshelf.

This is connected to the dining room via an open archway, while across the hallway is the small study.

The dining room. Image: Savills.

Towards the end of the hallway is the dining kitchen, with fitted cabinets and an integrated double oven, hob and refrigerator.

Georgian manse with sea and beach views

The kitchen leads to a utility room, which connects to a storage area and garden workshop. A further outbuilding lies on the opposite side of a courtyard.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

Opposite the kitchen is the informal lounge which has access to the bright and airy conservatory.

There is also a bathroom on the ground floor.

The bathroom. Image: Savills.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, including the master bedroom, three double bedrooms and a smaller bedroom. There is also a family bathroom on this floor.

Bedrooms to the rear of the property look out towards the Moray Coast, offering sea and beach views.

A bedroom. Image: Savills.

The listing agent commented: “I love the sea and beach views from the corner rear bedroom windows.”

A gravel-covered horseshoe-shaped entrance is flanked by lawns and enclosed by a low-level wall along with hedging.

A hard-standing concrete area leads to the two stone outbuildings.

Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast
Aerial view out towards the North Sea. Image: Savills.

The property, originally a Church of Scotland manse, sits in an elevated position in Cullen, an attractive fishing village and former Royal Burgh on the North Sea coast about 20 miles from Elgin.

It is currently listed with Savills for £425,000.

More from Property

Lois and Steven Petrie, pictured, have put their incredible Scandi style home on the market.
Lois and Steven put their Scandinavian style eco home near Rothienorman on the market…
Joy and Jim Allison relished their renovation journey.
Joy and Jim give their Peterculter home a gorgeous glow up with help of…
Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin have enjoyed 14 wonderful years in their superb Inverurie home.
'We'll miss waking up to views of the River Don': Andrew and Chehreh put…
Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory.
Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million
Joana Lindbom-Gomes, pictured, says her energy efficient home is saving her a fortune on heating bills.
'We no longer have to worry about heating bills': Aberdeen couple Joana and Fredrik…
4
Beldorney Estate has hit the market. Image: Highlands Rewilding.
Aberdeenshire estate with 866 acres and its own castle on the market for £5…
Every corner of this Aboyne home has been designed for modern family life.
Live your best countryside life in this 7-bedroom Aboyne home on the market for…
Elaine Gordon, pictured, has created her dream home in Chapelton.
Prepare to be wowed by Elaine Gordon's Instagrammable Chapelton home
Mark and Gillian Hendry will miss their amazing family home in Westhill.
Gillian and Mark's wonderful Westhill home on the market for £420,000
Fire ravaged Dunain House
Fire-ravaged Dunain House goes up for auction

Conversation