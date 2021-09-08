Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links

Production of energy from Orkney’s waste unviable, report finds

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 8, 2021, 11:45 am
Chinglebraes waste facility in St Ola, Orkney.
Chinglebraes waste facility in St Ola, Orkney.

Councillors in Orkney have been told that is “not technically viable” to generate energy locally from the county’s waste.

This information was included in a report looking at the council’s plans for waste disposal, delivered to councillors on the local authority’s Development & Infrastructure committee on Tuesday.

The report recommended that prior to waste being shipped out of the county to Shetland – which is the current status quo at £190 per tonne – it should be pre-treated to recover any metal in the material.

Under these plans, it is being recommended that a new waste facility is built. The proposed new waste facility would include an In Vessel Composter for organic waste, be capable of mechanical pre-treatment for residual waste, and include a sorting facility for mixed dry recyclable materials.

The old abattoir building at Hatston, Kirkwall.

This would be sited in Hatston Industrial Estate, in Kirkwall, at the site of the old abattoir and would replace the waste transfer station at Chinglebraes, St Ola, which has been used since 1976.

The cost of these plans comes in at £17m, although Orkney council is hoping that £12m of this will come from a grant through the Scottish Government’s recycling improvement fund.

Orkney recycling rate below the national average

While energy production from waste was investigated it was found to be unviable due to the relatively low amount of waste being produced and a lack of suitable technology which would comply with both environmental permitting and health and safety.

The council has been looking into the matter both to address concerns over the current waste management arrangements and to meet more stringent recycling targets.

The Scottish Government has set a target of 70% by 2025.

The latest figures show that Orkney’s current recycling rate is 18.8% compared with a Scottish average of 44.9%.

Councillors approved the recommendations of the report with the recommendation of siting the new facility at the old abattoir going to the council’s Asset-management sub-committee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]