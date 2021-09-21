Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Environment

Five new wind turbines, standing nearly 500ft high, proposed for site south of Cullen

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

A wind farm with five turbines almost 500ft high is being proposed at Deskford.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee will be able to give feedback on the proposal of application notice when it comes before them on September 28.

Planning permission had already been granted following an appeal in February 2019 for five turbines at the site on Lurg Hill, around five mile south of Cullen, but with a height up to 426ft.

The current notice put forward by applicant Alan Mathewson and submitted to Moray Council last month, includes turbines with tip height up to 488ft, slightly larger foundations than the previous plan and associated infrastructure.

Market changes and advances in technology has prompted the changes to the development.

The Lurg Hill site extends to 137 hectares and comprises managed woodland, heathland and tracks.

Although the area is judged to be unsuitable for such large turbines the principle for development has been set through the existing consent.

In his report, principal planning officer Richard Smith said: “Any further application would be required to demonstrate that the increased height of the turbines will not result in additional significant adverse landscape and visual impacts.

“To inform this consideration process this will need to include comparison visuals, zones of theoretical visibility and elevations of the proposed and approved development in order to easily compare the changes.”

The pre-planning notice gives elected members an opportunity to highlight issues and views that will go back to the developer before a formal application is submitted.

Any proposal will be assessed against the Moray Local Development Plan 2020, Moray Onshore Wind Energy Non-Statutory Guidance 2020 and Moray Wind Energy Landscape Capacity Study 2017, which favour renewable developments.

The wind farm would be judged as a major development and as generation capacity is expected to exceed 20 megawatts planning permission would be required.

Consultations will be held with Cullen and Deskford Community Council, Fordyce, Sandend and District Community Council, Strathisla Community Council and Deskford and District Community Council.

A virtual public event is expected to be held later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]