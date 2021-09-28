Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Scotland business

MeyGen firm Simec Atlantis Energy posts wider losses

By Keith Findlay
September 28, 2021, 7:20 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 8:03 pm
Simec Atlantis Energy owns the MeyGen tidal array in the Pentland Firth.

Scottish renewables firm Simec Atlantis Energy (SAE) has posted pre-tax losses of £10.7 million for the six months to June 30.

It marks a deterioration in trading from losses of £6.2m a year earlier.

SAE, which operates the MeyGen tidal array in the Pentland Firth, said there were a number of factors behind the wider losses.

Partly driven by MeyGen outages

The Edinburgh firm added: “There was reduced revenue performance from the MeyGen project as a result of significant outages in three of its four turbines, which necessitated retrieval for onshore repair.

“2021 results for the tidal turbine and engineering services division have seen a drop-off following a very strong 2020, which benefitted from revenues on the phase one Japanese tidal project.

“GHR (SAE’s hydro division) continued to deliver stable growth.”

One of the MeyGen tidal turbines.

Earlier this year SAE announced it had successfully installed Highland-built tidal turbine and generation equipment in Japan.

It is now producing clean electricity between the islands of Naru and Hisaka in the Goto island chain.

The SAE-designed and manufactured AR500 system was assembled and tested in nine weeks at Global Energy Group’s Nigg Energy Park on the Cromarty Firth.

SAE’s first half revenue came in at £5,2 million, down from nearly £8m a year ago.

Chief executive Graham Reid said: “Our projects and the technologies we are developing with our partners will be critical in the global fight against climate change.”

Share placement to raise £2.5m

In a separate announcement, the company revealed plans to raise around £2.5m through a share placement.

The cash will be used to fund working capital and the delivery of “first-of-a-kind and world-leading projects”, SAE said.

In July, SAE announced its largest shareholder – GFG Alliance, the troubled group controlled  by industrialist Sanjeev Gupta – had wrested back control of the business from the clutches of receivers.

