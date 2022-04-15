[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Always looking for new things to do with the kids?

Well, here’s five cycle routes for families in the Highlands.

Cycle along a world-famous canal, weave your way through heather moors and woodlands, or soak in the scenery.

Whatever floats your boat, there should be something here for you.

WESTER ROSS: Loch Achall, Ullapool

LENGTH: 8.5 miles.

BIKE HIRE: Ullapool Bike Hire.

PARKING: Latheron Lane Car Park next to Tesco Supermarket.

WHERE THE KIDS CAN PEE: Public Toilets at West Argyll Street, Ullapool.

INFO: Start at Latheron Lane Car Park and turn left to follow the route towards the quarry and valley. This tarmac and gravel route offers the chance to go for a dip at some pools along the way and pause at Loch Achall for a picnic.

INVERNESS: Caledonian Canal and Dochgarroch Locks

LENGTH: 7 miles.

BIKE HIRE: Ticket to Ride.

PARKING: Torvean Car Park is less than a minute on foot from the canal.

WHERE THE KIDS CAN PEE: Public toilets at nearby Whin Play Park or at the An Talla cafe some three miles along the no-car-zone family cycle route.

INFO: This cycle route along the banks of the Caledonian Canal to the locks of Dochgarroch is a great chance to fill the kids with some handy canal facts and see some boat activity.

This nationally-important archaeological site featuring 29 locks, four aqueducts and 10 bridges, was constructed in the early nineteenth century by Scottish engineer Thomas Telford, and is now a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

SUTHERLAND: Leitir Easaidh all-abilities path, Little Assynt

LENGTH: Three miles with the first mile specially-designed for wheelchair users.

BIKE HIRE: Assynt Leisure Centre has seven community-owned electric bikes which may be available for hire, or Baddi Bikes, Lochinver.

PARKING: There is a small car park with space for about a dozen cars at the start of the walk.

WHERE THE KIDS CAN PEE: Compost toilets are on the route.

INFO: This traffic-free fenced-in track is a chance to get off the NC500 and stretch your legs while the kids peddle safely ahead. Look out for ruins of longhouses still visible in the area long after the Highland clearances on the moors which were once the travelling grounds for the indigenous Scottish Highland travellers.

Here’s a wee video an adventurer called Dave World shot of the route on a cloudy day.

AVIEMORE: Speyside Way cycle route, Cairngorms National Park

LENGTH: 5 miles.

BIKE HIRE: Aviemore Bikes.

PARKING: Limited spaces at Dalfaber Industrial Estate.

WHERE THE KIDS CAN PEE: The Boat Country Inn and Restaurant at Boat of Garten are happy for people to use their toilet facilities.

INFO: Head north from the industrial estate or train station to take this Speyside Way route that threads through heather moors and native birch woodland.

The route is all signposted as National Cycle Network Route 7, and it is marked as part of the Speyside Way.

It is a great family cycle ride that has plenty of picnic spots with views of the Cairngorm Mountains. The steam trains that run along the Strathspey Railway are a good photo opportunity.

Cycle on a further 2.5 miles from Boat of Garten to reach the RSPB Loch Garten Nature Centre where you may see ospreys and white-tailed eagles, or catch a steam train back to Aviemore.

CULBIN FOREST: Near Nairn

LENGTH: 8.5 miles.

BIKE HIRE: The nearest would be in Findhorn at Bikespokes.

PARKING: Wellhill Car Park (at the start of the route) for a small fee.

WHERE THE KIDS CAN PEE: Toilet block at Wellhill Car Park.

INFO: This forest is perfect for a family cycle ride. Here you will find very well surfaced paths. Click here and scroll down for a map, there are loads of things to see and do.

Among them is The Gut, a muddy bay that’s a haven for wading and water-birds and a big pool in a hidden corner of Culbin is said to be a drinking den for otters.

Culbin is a good place to watch seals too.

Ready for more cycle routes in Scotland?