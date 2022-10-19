From Ethiopia to Ellon: Meet New Arc’s new managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From Ethiopia to Ellon: Meet New Arc’s new managers

By Kieran Beattie
October 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:16 pm
Paul Reynolds and Morgane Ristic, who will soon be taking over the New Arc animal rescue centre north of Ellon. Here they are pictured in Ethiopia.
Paul Reynolds and Morgane Ristic, who will soon be taking over the New Arc animal rescue centre north of Ellon. Here they are pictured in Ethiopia.

A wildlife-loving couple who have worked in animal rehabilitation across the globe will soon be taking over as the new managers of the New Arc rescue centre near Ellon.

Ever since they founded the New Arc facility in 2006, owners Keith and Pauline Marley have worked tirelessly to be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help save all kinds of sick and injured creatures that come into their care.

Pauline and Keith Marley have been rehabilitating wildlife at New Arc since 2006, but are now ready to step back.

But now, after 16 years of dedication, Keith and Pauline are ready to take a step back, and have selected their successors after a lot of careful consideration.

Paul Reynolds and Morgane Ristic, who will soon be the new managers at New Arc. They are pictured here assessing a peregrine falcoln at the Hart Wildllife Rescue Centre in Hampshire.

Paul Reynolds, 34, and his partner Morgane Ristic, 24, will soon be travelling from their current rescue centre in Hampshire up to New Arc north of Ellon to become the north-east facility’s new managers.

Keith said he’s got “every confidence in them”, and he’s convinced he and Pauline have chosen “the right people, with the right qualities, standards and moral philosophies” for the extremely demanding job of running the huge rescue centre.

From protecting parrots and in Costa Rica to saving squirrels in Strichen, meet the new New Arc managers

Paul caring for a parrot that was attacked by an opossum in Costa Rica.

Paul and Morgane first met when Paul was working at primate sanctuary in Cornwall, and the pair soon started dating.

Ever since then, they have worked in animal rehabilitation facilities across the globe, but say they’re excited to make New Arc their “forever project” and Aberdeenshire their permanent home.

Paul said: “Within a few months of us starting to date, we suddenly got an opportunity in Ethiopia to work at a rescue centre and manage it.

“It was a big leap for us, and obviously a big test for a new relationship, but we did it and it worked out really well.”

After their stint in Ethiopia, the couple found a wildlife project in Costa Rica that required two managers.

Morgane caring for a sloth in Costa Rica.

Paul explained that in the world of animal rescue centres, people in relationships are highly sought-after.

He said: “When you can get a couple to manage a wildlife centre it works really well because it’s such a huge life and time commitment.

“You really need to devote every waking hour to it.

“So if you can get a couple, then they haven’t normally got any distractions, and can give the workload the time that’s needed.”

Why globe-trotters Paul and Morgane decided to head back to Britain

Morgane caring for a young hare, known as a leveret.

Paul, who grew up in Birmingham, and Morgane, who grew up in Brittany, France, said they learned a great deal about wildlife rescue on their adventures working in Costa Rica and Ethiopia.

But eventually, they decided that the UK would be where they wanted to settle down.

After leaving Costa Rica, they started a job at a rescue centre in Glasgow, before moving to their current job at a facility called Hart Wildlife Rescue in Hampshire.

“It’s all well and good running off abroad to work with exotic wildlife”, said Paul, “But Scottish and English wildlife is in such a poor state.

“We realised that it should be our life’s work, and that’s why we’re still here.”

New manager’s plans for the future of New Arc

Paul and Morgane said they’re really excited to move to the north-east of Scotland.

“Scotland has always felt like home, I can’t describe it but it’s always felt like where I want to be,” said Paul.

“Coming up to the north-east — or, what I refer to as proper Scotland — will be great, we both just can’t wait to get up there.”

Paul and Morgane say they can’t wait to move to the north-east and work at New Arc.

Together, the pair have a lot of experience in growing rescue centres and expanding their services, and they hope to use that experience to benefit New Arc.

Paul continued: “To give you an example, when we moved to this rescue centre in Hampshire, they were taking in about 1,000 animals a year.

“Within our first year we’ve grown — not necessarily intentionally — but we’ve grown that number threefold, and now they’re taking in 3,500 to 4,000 animals a year.

“So we’re very experienced with increasing the volume of animals we’re able to rescue, and we’ve got a wide array of experience with different species as well.”

Looking further into the future, Paul said he wants to further the “educational aspect” of New Arc, by making it a place where “rehabilitators and professionals from our sector, as well as the veterinary sector, can come and carry out placements, do work with us, and learn about good practice.”

Keith and Pauline say ‘we think we’ve earned a bit of a rest’

 

Keith and Pauline back in 2008.

Keith said that in the 16 years since he and Pauline founded New Arc, the couple have had a grand total of five days off, and now think they’ve “earned a bit of a rest”.

“So we’re hoping to get two or three days off a year at least from now on,” he joked.

Paul and Morgane will be buying and moving into Keith and Pauline’s existing home at the New Arc site, and the founders will be moving into another home on the property.

They plan to keep working at the rescue centre they’ve dedicated so much of their lives to, but in a slightly reduced capacity.

Keith and Pauline at New Arc in 2017.

Keith said: “We’ll be in and around for a couple of years, not looking over their shoulders, but being on hand to assist whenever  they want us to assist.”

He added: “I’m really looking forward to the future, I think they’ve got a lot to offer.

“They’ve got the knowledge, the experience, the enthusiasm, and youth on their side.

“And they’ve got some great ideas to expand the work we do, so it’s really some exciting times”.

Read more stories of Aberdeenshire wildlife rescue:

 

 

