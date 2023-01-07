River Nairn going back ‘to nature’ following death of swan man Joe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
River Nairn going back ‘to nature’ following death of swan man Joe

By Donna MacAllister
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 7, 2023, 7:10 am
Joe Telfer was known as the 'swan man' of Nairn for feeding the wildlife on the town's river, but he died in 2022. Image: Andrew Smith.
Joe Telfer was known as the 'swan man' of Nairn for feeding the wildlife on the town's river, but he died in 2022. Image: Andrew Smith.

The River Nairn is being returned to ‘a more natural state’ after a kind-hearted resident spent the best part of two decades trying to turn it into a haven for ducks and swans.

Joe Telfer hand-fed the local birds bags of grain every day in cold weather, remodelled the area to create protective nesting banks, put up signs declaring the stretch a wildlife area, and wrote a blog about their antics.

The ducks Joe cared for gather around one of the wildlife zone signs he put up around the River Nairn. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Scores of people paid into the trust that he set up to foot the birds’ vet bills, but he was a dab hand at bandaging-up their crooked wings and would rear the rejected ones in a paddling pool in his back garden.

But four months after he sadly died soon after collapsing just a few footsteps away from his beloved river, Joe’s trust is being wound down.

‘Joe’s shoes too big to fill’

Joe believed humans have a duty to care and protect wildlife. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Martin Shand, chairman of the Joe’s River Nairn Swans and Waterfowl Trust, said it felt like the right thing to do.

He said: “We’re just letting Joe’s activities wind down.

“Nobody has quite the same vigour for pursuing this as Joe.

“I have spoken to a lot of people and the general consensus is it’s best now to allow the river to return to a more natural state.”

The £700 left in the trust’s coffers is being spent on a giant round of bird food, which will be stored, potentially in a grit box by the riverside, for anyone to scatter in Joe’s memory.

‘Too many birds now on River Nairn’

Trust chairman says Joe’s heart was in the right place but the river can’t support the birdlife. Image: Donna MacAllister

Martin said the general feeling is that the number of birds on the river is currently unsustainable.

He added: “To be fair to Joe, his intentions were good.

“But he turned it into a zoo. It got out of hand.

“We wouldn’t have the population of ducks on it without his intervention, and, just as we thought, the swans have flown away, now that no one is feeding them.”

Joe video: ‘Hope someone will take my place when I’m gone’

Joe, who was described as a “marmite” character in his obituary, would be inclined to speak to the press from time to time and said in an interview several years ago he hoped that he would leave a legacy.

Here is one of the last times we spoke to him.

You can read Joe’s obituary here:

Joe Telfer the ‘Swan Man’ of Nairn dies aged 77

