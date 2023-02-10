Poorer households to be offered £2,000 to scrap high-pollution cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poorer households to be offered £2,000 to scrap high-pollution cars

By Kieran Beattie
February 10, 2023, 11:44 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 11:50 am
A new fund is offering poorer households in places like Inverness the opportunity to swap their high-pollution vehicles for cash. The scheme seeks to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A new fund is offering poorer households in places like Inverness the opportunity to swap their high-pollution vehicles for cash. The scheme seeks to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Poorer households will be offered £2,000 to “safely dispose” of their high-pollution cars to help with Scotland’s climate change targets.

The Mobility and Scrappage Fund is a new pot of £900,000 that will be piloted in “lower income areas and air quality management areas” across Scotland, and in island communities.

As well as a cash grant of £2,000 in return for getting rid of more polluting vehicles, the fund will also offer people scrapping their old motors £500 “Travel Better” grants.

These Scottish Government grants can be used to purchase “a range of sustainable travel options”, including bikes, ebikes and vouchers for public transport like buses and trains.

The initiative is designed to encourage “a shift away from cars”, and is part of the government’s ambitions to reduce the distances travelled by Scots in cars by 20% by 2030.

Who can take advantage of this new £2,000 offer for high-pollution cars in Scotland, and what are the criteria?

Exhaust emissions from high-pollution vehicles can cause serious harm to the environment, as well as people’s health. Image: Shutterstock.

This pilot project is only targeting areas outside of Low Emission Zone cities, so Aberdeen will be excluded.

You can only take advantage of the new funding if you are in receipt of benefits, and you live inside one of Scotland’s designated air quality management areas.

Regions across the north and north-east where you can apply include around Peterhead and Fraserburgh, Inverness, Forres and Skye.

It also includes all of Orkney, Shetland, and the Western Isles.

Here is a full map of eligible areas, highlighted in the darker green:

This map shows all areas eligible for the fund. Image: Energy Saving Trust.

You can find out if your car fits the bill and more information about applying, including the benefits criteria, here.

Transport Minister says she looks forward to meeting people who take the £2,000 deal to scrap their old cars

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth. mage: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Jenny Gilruth, the Scottish Government’s transport minister, said the fund is “aimed at those that need help most”, and the cash pot will help to remove some of the worst-polluting vehicles in Scotland from our roads.

She said the new scheme will help to “protect public health and improve air quality”, and, in combination with the Low Emission Zone Support Fund, she argues the Scottish Government is supporting people to “move to new travel patterns and achieve our climate change ambitions at the same time”.

The minister added: “In the coming months, I look forward to meeting with people who have benefitted from the scheme who will be enjoying more sustainable forms of transport.”

