Stonehaven wild swimmers raising awareness of high volume of sewage being dumped in rivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Stonehaven wild swimmers raising awareness of high volume of sewage being dumped in rivers

The group held a peaceful demonstration to spread the word at Stonehaven Harbour on Saturday afternoon.

By Ellie Milne
Protesters gathered on the beach at Stonehaven Harbour on Saturday afternoon. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Protesters gathered on the beach at Stonehaven Harbour on Saturday afternoon. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Wild swimmers in Stonehaven are working to spread the word of how much sewage is being dumped in the country’s waters.

The group held a family-friendly demonstration at Stonehaven Harbour on Saturday afternoon to help raise awareness.

Dressed in wetsuits and dry robes, the activists held up signs with the words “Sick of Sewage” and “No Sewage Overspills” and chanted loudly to make their message clear.

They are backing calls from the Marine Conservation Society for monitoring and reporting of 100% of Scotland’s sewage networks by 2026.

A "No Sewage Overspills" sign
The protesters came armed with signs and banners to spread awareness. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

At the moment, less than 4% of the country’s marine storm overflows are being monitored.

The system was designed to only be used during heavy rainfall when sewers become overwhelmed, but analysis from SEPA shows overflows dumped sewage into Scottish seas for 113,000 hours last year.

This means each overflow released sewage a total of 114 times on average.

How much is this really happening?

A headshot of Kathryn Selkie from Stonehaven
Kathryn Selkie helped organise today’s peaceful gathering. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Stonehaven resident and keen wild swimmer, Kathryn Selkie, helped organise today’s beach gathering.

She said: “Due to all of the works going on in the area, there have been sewage overspills in the rivers in Stonehaven.

“After heavy rain we usually have to wait at least 48 hours before we can swim because we know this sewage is being released into the water.

“And, the incidents released by SEPA are just from the overflows being monitored. So, who knows how much of this is actually happening.”

Protesters holding up signs that say "Sewage makes me spewage" and "Say no to poop"
Those in attendance hoped to spread the word about the sewage issue. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Untreated sewage contains harmful chemicals, bacteria, viruses, micro- and macro-plastics, as well as sewage-related litter items, such as wet wipes and sanitary products.

All of these items are being pumped straight into seas.

‘Everyone has a part to play’

Fellow Stonehaven resident and swimmer, Lucy Scaife, also spends time in the water paddle boarding around the coast.

She said: “In Scotland, it appears we’re doing a good job but a lot is going unnoticed.

“We just want to preserve the seas and be able to enjoy them, so raising awareness is important.”

A headshot of Lucy Scaife from Stonehaven
Lucy Scaife took part in the demonstration at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Ms Selkie added. “I didn’t know until a few months ago that it happens on such a big scale.

“The more people that know, the more people that will ask for better investment and better systems. Everyone has a part to play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]