Ross County boss Malky Mackay hits out a referee Euan Anderson’s decision-making and use of VAR in Motherwell loss

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has spoken of his frustration after two crunch VAR decisions cost his side dearly in their 1-0 Premiership loss at Motherwell.

On a two-game winning run, the Staggies were on course for a point which would have lifted them into 10th place above Kilmarnock on goal difference.

However, a 99th-minute spot-kick for a handball given against captain Keith Watson allowed Kevin van Veen to slot away his ninth successive league goal for Stuart Kettlewell’s Steelmen, who are seventh in the division.

It means the Dingwall side now go into Wednesday’s crunch home clash against St Johnstone two points above rock-bottom Dundee United and one point adrift of Killie, who they finish their season against next Sunday.

County, who defended stoutly and looked menacing at times up top, looked set to be awarded a penalty of their own early in the second half.

Referee Euan Anderson pointed to the spot when defender Connor Randall seemed to be tripped in the box by Calum Butcher.

However, VAR official Willie Collum asked Anderson to head to the monitor, and the whistler subsequently returned to the pitch to wipe out the foul and award a drop ball – ruling Butcher had made contact with the ball.

Mackay said afterwards referee Anderson had admitted to him he thought the challenge on Randall was a “stonewall penalty”.

The Staggies boss felt the speed with which Anderson blew his whistle prevented George Harmon scoring in the moments after the challenge, and being left without a goal or a penalty left a sour taste in Mackay’s mouth.

He said: “Looking back at our penalty decision. There is a possibility Alex Samuel was taken down (and that’s not given).

“We then have Connor’s where there’s a challenge and, at this point I’ve not seen it as to whether it’s a clear penalty, but the referee thinks it’s a stonewall penalty. That’s the words he used.

“I asked him, because I felt he made a genuine error by not making the move run out. He blows the whistle before the ball gets to George Harmon to kick it over the bar.

“The referee said our player kicked it over the bar, but I said he whistled first. He then reeled back and said it was his error. He needs to let the move happen.

“That’s what happened (with an incident) in the first half and then eventually the linesman put his flag up.

“That’s what the edict is. If there are quotes or new rules with VAR, they have got to be adhered to.

“He’s made an error and he admitted on the pitch he made an error. In his own words, he thought it was a stonewall penalty.

“If that’s the case, and someone in a room decides it’s not, well…he’s (the referee) is five yards from something that is moving. Meanwhile, there’s a guy in a studio looking at frames and stills, which we know is something different.

“VAR is refereeing football in Scotland, not referees. Most Premiership managers when we discuss it cannot believe where the bar is being set compared to what we see, for example, in England.”

Ball ‘flicked’ Watson’s hand – Mackay

It was, therefore, like salt rubbed in the wounds when a spot-kick within 12 minutes of stoppage-time was awarded to Motherwell – a ruling which came soon after sub Owura Edwards had been red-carded for two quick-fire bookings. It was the Bristol City loan player’s third sending off this season.

Mackay said: “That makes it sickening when, deep in stoppage time, the ball hits Keith’s hand and it’s given as a penalty.

“He is not even looking at it and it flicks his hand. Even their goalkeeper (Liam Kelly) can’t believe it’s a penalty. I’ve just had a conversation with him.

“I also wonder how many games have gone to 12 minutes of extra-time, given there was no extra trauma.

“Then I have two bookings for our player (Owura Edwards) and I was wondering if they both were dreadful challenges given the consistency. I won’t name the player, but one committed five fouls out there and wasn’t booked.

“Anything that could go wrong did go wrong for us, considering how well we played in what I felt was a very even game.”

Kettlewell confident ref got calls right

Motherwell – and former Ross County – manager Stuart Kettlewell was adamant the referee got the two main VAR calls right, but claimed he missed another, which should have gone for the hosts, in the first half.

He said: “Everyone could see how much it meant to us to try and get a win. There have been occasions maybe where teams don’t apply themselves right and don’t perform.

“It was a difficult game. Ross County threw everything at us and we tried to throw everything at them. We had the best opportunities.

“In terms of VAR, Dan Casey had an effort in the first half which I felt was going into the back of the net and it came off Keith Watson’s hand when he was trying to keep his head in. For me, that was hitting the back of the net.

“I am delighted the referee took time over the Calum Butcher incident, because it was absolutely brilliant defending. He got a touch on the ball and you can see it deviate its direction. That was the correct call.

“Late on, I think the ball comes off the hand of young Dylan Smith and then another defender in the lead-up to our penalty, so we take what might be a slice of luck or a correct decision. I don’t think any of us know.

“For me, if it is heading towards goal and it comes off a hand, it seems to be a penalty. We missed one in the first half and got one at the end, which I felt our players deserved.”