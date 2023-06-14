SSEN publishes response to consultation over controversial Mearns plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

SSEN publishes response to consultation over controversial Mearns plans

The electricity giant has published a seven page document addressing residents concerns.

By Cameron Roy
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

SSEN has published its initial response to the public consultation over its controversial infrastructure plans in the Mearns.

The electricity giant has released a seven-page document addressing key themes which have been identified by concerned residents.

It covers the entire East Coast 400kV Phase 2 Scheme, which includes building a 188ft pylon line between Kintore, Fiddes, and Tealing.

It will run through some of Scotland’s best agricultural land in the Mearns and will involve building two of the largest substations in the UK at Fiddes and Tealing.

Opposition to the plans has been formed both in Angus and with the Save Our Mearns campaign group. 

SSEN’s proposals for east coast infrastructure. Image: SSEN.

What does SSEN think about the consultation so far?

The document involves SSEN responding to a number of concerns raised in the consultation, including:

  • Consultation timescales: Plans remain in the early stages of development with no specific substation sites of pylon routes identified yet.
  • Project need: Proposals are necessary to meet UK 2030 renewable energy targets to fight against climate change and volatile gas market prices.
  • Environmental impact: Plans will deliver a biodiversity net gain with “robust policies” in place to mitigate impacts on irreplaceable habitats.
The area where the Fiddes substation is planned to will run from the turbine on the left all the way to the brown field on the right. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
    • Tower heights: Although some towers will be 246ft high, “on average” the tower heights will be 188ft.
    • Network planning process: Infrastructure has been identified by GB-wide National Grid Electricity System Operator as “required” and “essential”.
    • Raising awareness: Distributed 11,000 leaflets, published adverts in local papers and met with councillors.

What does SSEN say about undergrounding the new cables?

A common suggestion made by many of the residents that will live near the new pylon line has been to underground the cables instead.

SSEN responded to this, writing there are “several environmental, technical, and operational constraints associated with undergrounding at extra high voltages – particularly at 400kV”.

Its concerns include:

  • Undergrounding is “considerably” more expensive, both to maintain and install, and costs will be passed onto GB electricity consumers.
  • Restoring power in the event of a fault can take much longer than for an overhead line.
  • Due to a number of new offshore cables being proposed, there are “several reasons” why overhead lines are required alongside subsea cables.

However, campaigners have pointed out that exceptions have already been made.

In March, SSEN announced plans to bury power lines in Skye to avoid spoiling views in response to public feedback.

Last Month, SSEN’s parent company SSE announced its operating profits had soared to £2.53bn from 1.37bn last year.

The overhead lines have proved controversial. Image:  Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A spokeswoman for SSEN said: “Today we are sharing our initial response to some of the key themes received in the feedback so far and encourage anyone with an interest in the project to continue to share their views with us on our website.”

What happens next in the north-east consultation?

After the consultation’s extension runs out on June 23, SSEN said a detailed consultation report will be published.

It will explain “how feedback has been considered to inform the more detailed network design”.

Then the alignment options will be presented towards the end of the year.

SSEN said there will also be another round of consultation beginning at the end of the year as the plans get more refined.

The full SSEN initial response document is available on its website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…