Banks o’ Dee’s Neale Allan makes coaching move

Banks o’ Dee stalwart Neale Allan has joined the management team of their junior team.

Across two spells at Spain Park as a player, defender Allan has enjoyed plenty of success, including helping them into the Breedon Highland League and winning the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup this season.

Following their elevation to the Highland League Dee retained their junior link by fielding a team in the North Region Championship.

Allan will now be part of Mark Robb’s management team in the junior ranks.

The 35-year-old said: “I’ve been part of the club for such a long time that I know what is expected here.

“The opportunity to continue with a move into a senior coaching role with a fantastic group of young players is one I am looking forward to.”

Robb added: “I’m delighted to have Neale join the team and fully expect him to assist with getting the best out of our squad.

“We want to build on last season, and with the combination of this new addition to the management team and adjustments to the playing squad we’re certain we can achieve that.”