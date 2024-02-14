Fears Moray village could become an ‘island’ despite coastal erosion works

Fears have been raised that Kingston at the mouth of the River Spey could become an “island” – despite new flood prevention work planned.

The Moray village is repeatedly issued with flood warnings throughout the year by Sepa due to risks from high tides and river levels.

Erosion from repeated storms now threatens the council’s beach car park with the remains of a now-demolished concrete works now exposed.

A new shingle bank nearly 2ft high has been commissioned by Moray Council to protect the area.

However, concerns have been raised the new Kingston defences do not stretch far enough and water could merely pour round the end of it instead. This could potentially turn the village into an “island” isolated by flooding.

Could Kingston be made an island in high tides?

The main road access to Kingston is already repeatedly closed when the River Spey pours across the golf course, fields and through streets in Garmouth.

When that happens, access to the village is maintained through the narrow single-track Cadgers Road to the west.

Innes Community Council member Jim Mackie has been tracking the changes on the coastline using a drone for nearly two years.

He believes a hole is developing less than 200 yards west of the car park, which could be breached in a major storm, resulting in water merely bypassing the planned new shingle defence.

Mr Mackie said: “Kingston beach has taken a pounding recently. The area to the west of the car park is now under serious danger.

“When a storm hits the water will come over the top and into the burn. It would cut off the only other access to the village.

“Kingston would then be an island. The village would be isolated completely.

“Over past five to six years it’s calculated that coastal erosion has removed approximately 350,000 cubic metres of gravel in the mile stretch of beach west of the car park at Kingston and along the front of the eroded beach head.

“The gravel has not been properly monitored but it’s assumed that most has gone offshore, drifting towards Lossiemouth and possibly responsible for filling up Portgordon harbour.”

What flooding works Moray Council is planning

Moray Council has warned the coastal erosion and exposed debris near the car park is risking the site of special scientific interest (SSSI) and special area of conservation (SAC) designation for the Kingston shingle bank.

Police have issued warnings about taking away stone from it in the past and this week walkers were told not to take away driftwood.

The local authority says taking action at that specific site complies with its erosion policy, which is applicable when its own property is at risk, which includes the car park.

The council is also at risk of prosecution if debris from the car park is damaging the SSSI status.

Officials say they intend to use the Kingston project as a case study for how to better protect other shingle beaches.

Meanwhile, a blueprint to better protect other parts of the coastline, which will include 11 separate local plans, remains in development and is due to be debated in April.

Marc Macrae, chairman of Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure committee, said: “Completion of the Moray-wide coastal adaptation plan will be a welcome opportunity to highlight those areas where there is risk and the trigger points at which action may be taken.

“I’m pleased the committee has approved the recommendation for the Kingston works in the meantime and I look forward to meeting with the community soon at engagement sessions.”