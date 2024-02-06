Could stove-owning driftwood gatherers be causing flooding problems at Kingston?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could stove-owning driftwood gatherers be causing flooding problems at Kingston?

The practice is thought to be damaging the village's shingle bank.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
People will be asked to stop taking driftwood from Kingston beach as it could damage the shingle structure and cause coastal erosion. Image: DC Thomson
Residents and visitors to Kingston will be asked to stop removing driftwood from the beach.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison brought the issue up at a meeting of the economic development committee this week.

She asked if taking timber from the shore would impact the structure of the shingle.

Damage to shingle structure

Ms Morrison said: “There’s been a surge in households with wood burning stoves.

“A lot of the timber and driftwood previously scattered around the beach perhaps forms structure in the shingle.

“And those areas have been pretty much been picked clean.”

Senior engineer Will Burnish told the meeting the practice had a detrimental impact.

He said: “We will be looking at the importance … of not removing driftwood, and ensuring is stays in that area.”

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Shona Morrison. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Burnish added the move would be carried out as part of a community engagement programme relating to coastal erosion.

And people would also be encouraged not to take pebbles away either.

At the meeting on Tuesday councillors agreed for coastal protection work to go ahead at Kingston.

A successful bit to the Scottish Government coastal change adaptation fund of £75,600 will cover the costs.

Healthy and safety issues

Erosion between Lein car park and the village has increased significantly over the last 18 months.

And it has prompted the need for action.

Loss along the shoreline has also exposed material from an old demolished concrete works.

And sharp objects from it are causing a health and safety risk.

Debris is also spilling into a site of special scientific interest and a special area of conservation.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.

Not addressing the issue could leave Moray Council open to prosecution.

The change in erosion rates – around two meters a year – has triggered the coastal adaptation plan for the village as it places the council owned car park and amenity space at risk.

Kingston is on the west bank of the River Spey, and sits behind a small tidal lagoon.

Work involves installing a new shingle ridge along the edge of the
coastline.

£76k Scottish Government funding

It will go from the west side of car park to the east end of the green space tying back into the main ridge at the lagoon.

Shingle for the work will be sourced from within the site of special scientific interest.

