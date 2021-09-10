Orkney homeless service ‘absolutely overwhelmed’ by the numbers seen during the pandemic

Orkney’s homeless situation has been described as “extremely difficult and challenging” after a major rise in the number of people affected during the pandemic.

Orkney Islands Council head of housing Frances Troup said the service has been “absolutely overwhelmed by the sheer level of homelessness representations”.

Councillors viewed a revised homelessness strategy for 2021 to 2026 at a meeting of the local authority’s education, leisure and housing committee earlier this week.

It was stated that during 2020 and 2021, the number of households living in temporary accommodation rose by 50% to 69.

There are significant challenges in being able to permanently rehome these households.

Housing waiting list continues to grow

The situation may worsen as, at the end of this month, the council will no longer be able to use bed and breakfasts as temporary accommodation for some groups as certain Covid legislation comes to an end.

With more than 900 people on the waiting list for a home in Orkney, councillor for Orkney’s West Mainland Owen Tierney raised concerns.

He said: “It says the number of households in temporary accommodation has almost doubled since 2017 to 2021 going up from 37 to 69.

“It says there are 16 households staying with friends or family and two households who are assessed as ‘homeless at home’.

“How can you be homeless at home? if you’re at home, you’re at home.”

“Are we being far too soft when assessing what homeless means? This is someone who presumably wants to move out of their parent’s house or something and wants to get a house of their own when there’s plenty of room where they are.

“Just how do you come to folk like that being listed as homeless?”

‘We’re looking at how we can move on’

Ms Troup explained that her staff do a detailed investigation into the circumstances of those who represent as homeless, in line with national legislation and a code of guidance.

She said: “Due to Covid we’ve been absolutely overwhelmed with the sheer level of homelessness presentations.

“We’re monitoring the level on a weekly basis because it’s so much higher than it usually is.

“We’re consistently looking at how we can move on and there’s a fair degree of juggling here.”

Under normal circumstances, there would be around 45 households in temporary accommodation at any one time.

There are a number of properties available for temporary accommodation, but the increase in numbers is adding pressure.

‘Impossible situation’

Ms Troup added: “We’ve had to take some of our vacancies that have come back through our normal council stock in order to turn that into temporary accommodation.

“So, that has to be furnished and equipped and made ready for the next person to come into.

“In doing that we’ve reduced the number of vacancies that are available as permanent rehousing, but we have to be able to manage the here and now.”

Councillor Tierney said he felt the legislation is putting councils in an “impossible situation” as they prioritise housing the homeless over those on the council’s waiting list.

He said: “I have serious concerns about how you’re going to cope with this going forward. You obviously have an extremely difficult and challenging task.”

Councillors agreed to approve the draft strategy to go to consultation with a report to come back to the committee next year.