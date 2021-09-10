Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ and Ross County fanatic Gary Bisset after 51-year-old dies following sudden heart attack

By Stuart Findlay
September 10, 2021, 2:35 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 5:02 pm
Gary Bisset has been described by Ross County as one of the club's "most passionate supporters".
Tributes have been paid to a Highland dad-of-two after he died following a sudden heart attack.

The 51-year-old, who lived in Embo, passed away on Monday at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Gary was a father to Siobhan and Jake, and a loving partner to Nancy.

His daughter, Siobhan Healy, said the family were “completely heartbroken”.

She said “Anyone who knew my dad knew he was kind, fun and always willing to help.

Gary Bisset with his son Jake.

“He loved his family and dogs more than anything – Ross County FC in a close third.”

Ross County became Gary’s team when he moved to the Highlands from England and it quickly became a huge part of his life.

‘It won’t be the same being Ernie without Bert’

Kenny MacLennan, the club’s supporter liaison officer, said “it wouldn’t be the same being Ernie without Bert”.

He said: “Gary was a very dear friend who always had a laugh and banter with everyone he bumped into.

“We both travelled to so many Ross County games together along with so many good friends who I’ve spoken to over the last few days.

“Gary was one of those guys who took younger supporters under his wing and did his best to look after them on away days.

Jake and Gary with the League Cup final trophy at Victoria Park after the Staggies’ historic triumph in 2016

“He was simply a true gentleman and a Staggie through and through.”

Gary ran the Ross County Supporters Club social media channel and also helped organise charity events for Helping Hands Highlands.

‘Gary will be fondly remembered’

A statement from the football club said: “Everybody at Ross County FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gary Bisset, a fellow Staggie and one of our most passionate supporters.

“Gary will be fondly remembered in the history of the club and our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends.”

Away from the club, he worked as a delivery driver for Menzies.

Gary’s funeral will be held on September 15 at 12pm in the grounds of Embo Community Hall.

His family have said that flowers may be sent to the funeral.

If his friends wish, they can make a donation at the ceremony to the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association.

