Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ and Ross County fanatic Gary Bisset after 51-year-old dies following sudden heart attack

Tributes have been paid to a Highland dad-of-two after he died following a sudden heart attack.

Gary Bisset has been described by Ross County as one of the club’s “most passionate supporters”.

The 51-year-old, who lived in Embo, passed away on Monday at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Gary was a father to Siobhan and Jake, and a loving partner to Nancy.

His daughter, Siobhan Healy, said the family were “completely heartbroken”.

She said “Anyone who knew my dad knew he was kind, fun and always willing to help.

“He loved his family and dogs more than anything – Ross County FC in a close third.”

Ross County became Gary’s team when he moved to the Highlands from England and it quickly became a huge part of his life.

‘It won’t be the same being Ernie without Bert’

Kenny MacLennan, the club’s supporter liaison officer, said “it wouldn’t be the same being Ernie without Bert”.

He said: “Gary was a very dear friend who always had a laugh and banter with everyone he bumped into.

“We both travelled to so many Ross County games together along with so many good friends who I’ve spoken to over the last few days.

“Gary was one of those guys who took younger supporters under his wing and did his best to look after them on away days.

“He was simply a true gentleman and a Staggie through and through.”

Gary ran the Ross County Supporters Club social media channel and also helped organise charity events for Helping Hands Highlands.

‘Gary will be fondly remembered’

A statement from the football club said: “Everybody at Ross County FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gary Bisset, a fellow Staggie and one of our most passionate supporters.

“Gary will be fondly remembered in the history of the club and our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends.”

Away from the club, he worked as a delivery driver for Menzies.

Gary’s funeral will be held on September 15 at 12pm in the grounds of Embo Community Hall.

His family have said that flowers may be sent to the funeral.

If his friends wish, they can make a donation at the ceremony to the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association.