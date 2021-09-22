Body of missing Army veteran found after Highland search

A body has been found in Highland woodland in the search for missing Army veteran Dean Lockhart.

Police appealed for help to trace the 36-year-old, who lived in Munlochy, on Wednesday after he had not been seen since the previous morning.

Officers have now confirmed his body has been found in woodland near the Black Isle village.

Mr Lockhart was originally from Belfast but settled in Scotland after his Army service, which included a deployment to Iraq.

It is understood he was a lifelong fan of Belfast-based Glentoran FC, continuing his support for the team while overseas with the military and while living in Scotland.

The football team has been one of many who have paid tribute to their dedicated supporter on social media.

A Twitter post from the team read: “We’re deeply saddened to learn the news that fan Dean Lockhart has passed away.

“Our thought are with Dean’s nearest and dearest in this difficult time. One of our own.”

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that at about 4pm on Wednesday the body of a man was discovered in woodland near to Munlochy.

“The deceased has been formally identified as 36-year-old Dean Lockhart, who had been reported missing from the area.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”