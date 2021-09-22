Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands & Islands

Planning issues top complaints about Highland Council to Scottish Public Service Ombudsman

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 22, 2021, 5:00 pm

Planning was the top service complaint for residents of the Highland Council area last year.

While housing tops the list of complaints for other local authorities, planning woes were the number one subject of complaint in the Highlands.

In 2020-21, 39 complaints were made about the Highland Council to the Scottish Public Service Ombudsman.

Of these, 35.9% related to the planning process. Housing was second, with 17.95% and finance-related issues came third.

In other local authority areas, housing complaints are the most common, followed by social work and then planning.

Complaints are down

The figures are part of the annual report of Scottish Public Service Ombudsman cases, which will be discussed by councillors at the audit and scrutiny committee on Thursday.

Overall, the report paints a positive picture.

Total complaints determined by SPSO have dropped from 53 last year to 41 this year. In 16 of those cases, the SPSO judged that the council had handled the complaint properly and declined to investigate at all.

This was the case in 39% of all complaints.

Only one case was fully upheld in the time frame – a complaint relating to the council not following its own child protection guidance.

This upheld case was detailed to councillors at a meeting in June and has now been resolved.

Huge planning area

Committee chairman Graham Mackenzie was upbeat about the report, saying there was “much to be positive about”.

Reflecting on the prevalence of planning complaints, he observed that Highland has one of the busiest planning departments in Scotland.

Highland is also home to a large number of wind farms, which often prompt enormous public scrutiny as residents grapple with the positive and negative impacts on their local area.

Councillors will discuss the findings in detail at the committee meeting on Thursday.

Other items on the agenda include internal and external audit reports and a review of the corporate risk register.

