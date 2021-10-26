Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Labour announces Moray candidates for next years council election

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 26, 2021, 6:00 am
John Divers and Sandy Keith are standing for election for Labour at next years local government election

Two Scottish Labour candidates will stand in the local government elections in Moray next year.

Current councillor for Elgin South John Divers is seeking re-election, and Sandy Keith is hoping to make a return to the council after a break of more than 14 years when he contests the Elgin North ward.

The pair were selected at a meeting of Moray Constituency Labour Party on Sunday.

Sandy Keith is standing for election after previously serving as a councillor

Supermarket worker Mr Keith, 55, was Labour councillor for the Bishopmill ward from 1996 until 1999.

Following a boundary change, he represented Bishopmill East from 1999 until 2007.

He was also chairman of the education committee.

At the moment Mr Keith works in the home shopping section of Asda in Elgin.

‘Folk need a local councillor who knows and understands their concerns’

He said: “I stood down from the council when my children were young as I felt it was impacting on them, but that’s 14 years ago and they’re adults in their own right now.

“I’m standing again because I think I have something to offer.

“I actually live in the ward and have spoken to hundreds of residents, and not one of them knew who their three councillors are.

“Folk need a local councillor who knows and understands their concerns.

“The elderly and the young have had a grim time during the pandemic, with those pupils facing exams having it particularly hard, and I want that recovery to be at the centre of the council as we move forward.”

Divers seeks to extend 22-year run

A former shop steward with Unite and Unison, Mr Divers, 70, has been a councillor for 22 years and is currently the only Labour member on Moray Council.

He represented New Elgin East from 1999 until the creation of the multi-member wards in 2007 when he became one of three councillors for Elgin South.

John Divers is seeking to extend his 22-year run as a councillor

He said: “I very much enjoy working for the people, that goes back to my trade union background and supporting the folk I work for.

“It is a privilege representing the people of Elgin South and with my experience in and out of the council I believe I still have something to offer.”

Election to take place on May 5, 2022

Moray consists of eight wards with each represented by either three or four councillors with a total of 26 elected members.

The ballot is conducted using the single transferable voting system where constituents vote for candidates in order of preference using numbers, with one for the preferred choice, two for their second and so on, for as few or as many as they like.

The Scottish local government elections will take place on Thursday May 5, 2022.

