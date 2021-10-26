Joseph Hungbo remains convinced Ross County are on right track despite 10-match winless run

Ross County’s poor start to the Premiership campaign has not stunted Joseph Hungbo’s belief the Staggies are primed for success.

County are without a win from their opening 10 league matches, with Saturday’s 3-2 home loss to Livingston their fourth successive defeat.

Malky Mackay’s side are rock-bottom of the table, four points adrift of Dundee, who they face in a vital encounter at Dens Park on Wednesday.

On-loan Watford winger Hungbo was among 12 summer arrivals at Victoria Park and – despite the lack of results – he remains convinced Mackay’s new-look squad will come good.

Hungbo said: “It’s all about keeping the faith.

“In terms of how we’re playing, we’re performing fantastically every week apart from that final bit in getting the vital goal; learning how to work as a team for the full 90 minutes.

“I just feel like if we keep on with this momentum of performance, we’ll definitely get to where we want to be.

“Confidence is a really important part of the game and I definitely feel like you can sense it from your opponent, from your team-mates, from the crowd.

“We’re a strong bunch of lads mentally and we won’t let experiences like the Livingston game get us down.

“We have so much to work towards in our careers, in our lives and something like this is just the start of something amazing.

“All we have to do is keep on going, keep on striving and we’ll get there.”

Opportunity to quickly make amends at Dens Park

The trip to Dundee gives the Staggies a quick opportunity to bounce back from the despair they suffered against Livi, who netted a 95th minute winner through Tom Parkes to claim all three points.

Hungbo insists the Dingwall outfit cannot afford to dwell on the defeat, adding: “Where do I start? We did so well throughout the game and then to get back into the game.

“I definitely feel we were dominant through most of the match.

“We had lapses of concentration that have cost us dearly and it can lead the team astray at times.

“With strange games like that, usually, you just hope to take the point away and get ready for the next one, so to lose it is tough.

“That’s football, the harsh reality of the game, we just have to go on to Wednesday night’s game down at Dundee and make it right.”

The Staggies had started the match brightly and took the lead through Harry Clarke’s superb strike, with Jordan White’s penalty miss among a number of first half opportunities they failed to convert prior to Livi’s fightback.

Hungbo feels it is crucial his side shows the same intent from the off against James McPake’s Dundee side.

He added: “I feel like that was the best we have started a game.

“The manager always tells us to start fast and that’s exactly what we did.

“We got the first goal and, with the chances we were creating, I just felt like we had to put another one away and we would be fine.

“In the end, we were punished, but I feel that if we keep producing these performances we will definitely start to get the rewards.”