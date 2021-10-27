Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lochaber councillor Ben Thompson announces resignation

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
October 27, 2021, 2:59 pm
Ben Thompson has announced he is to stand down from his post as Caol and Mallaig councillor

Councillor Ben Thompson, an independent member representing the ward of Caol and Mallaig, has announced his resignation from the Highland Council.

Mr Thompson was first elected in a by-election in 2014, making this his second term in the council.

Mr Thompson is chairman of the housing and property committee and an active voice on planning, pensions, finance and climate change.

He is also a member of the Lochaber area committee and an outspoken advocate of local decision making.

Take the plunge

Mr Thompson will attend tomorrow’s meeting of the full council before stepping down officially on November 12.

He described it as a very difficult decision.

“It has been a huge privilege to represent Lochaber for the past seven and a half years,” said Mr Thompson.

“It’s a challenging but rewarding role and everyone should think about having a go at it.

“There is an election in May, and it was on my mind whether I should continue after that date. An opportunity has now come up that means I have had to make the decision a few months early.

“This advance notice hopefully gives would-be candidates the time to consider standing, as well as some encouragement.

“I know Lochaber has many great potential councillors out there and I am happy to support any independent candidate with advice before they take the plunge.”

Highlights of council

Reflecting on his seven years with the council, Mr Thompson said there was much he was proud of.

In particular, he highlighted the delivery of new school buildings, and moving Invergary Primary School children “out of the decrepit ancient portacabins they were in”.

Mr Thompson has been involved in several campaigns to improve the Lochaber infrastructure, including securing planning permission for a retail development in Fort William, replacing the Soldier’s Bridge and delivering 20mph zones in the town’s residential areas.

He said that the recruitment of countryside rangers has been of great benefit in protecting beauty spots and managing sustainable tourism in the area, and he welcomed the building of new social housing with environmentally-friendly heating systems.

Centralisation and land monopoly

However, Mr Thompson said there is still much to do.

He called for improved transport links around the A82, a replacement of the Corran Ferry, and the opening of the new Belford Hospital and STEM centre on the Blar.

Continuing a theme he often raised at council, the Lochaber member called on council to “halt the ongoing centralisation of decision making and resources away from Lochaber communities and make sure Lochaber and Highland get a fair share of government spending.”

In terms of local democracy, land reform is a key issue and Mr Thompson wants to reduce what he called “the monopoly control of usable or developable land in Lochaber.”

“That is only a small part of the list of challenges to get stuck into,” he said.

Mr Thompson offered his thanks to councillors Allan Henderson and Denis Rixson as well as his ward colleagues, saying it had been a privilege to work with them.

Councillor Ben Thompson

A fair and innovative mind

Council leader Margaret Davidson said she was immensely sad to lose Mr Thompson from the council.

“Ben has been a great local councillor and achieved much in Lochaber,” she said.

“This past year he has taken on the role of housing and property chair and he and the staff have brought forward some outstanding work on property rationalisation and our housing delivery plans.

“He has a gentle, fair and innovative mind at committee.

“He will be missed, but we all wish him very well in his new job.”

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson

