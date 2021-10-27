Four deaths in north-east as Covid cases in Scotland sit at 2,566

Four new Covid deaths have been recorded across the north-east in the past 24 hours, while 2,566 new cases of the virus have been recorded in Scotland.

The latest Scottish Government figures show 27 people died from the virus across the country in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were recorded in Aberdeenshire, one in Aberdeen City and one in Moray.

Meanwhile, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde reported seven deaths from the virus and NHS Ayrshire and Arran had five.

There were 925 people in hospitals across the country with the virus, with an additional 57 people in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian recorded 331 new cases of Covid over the past 24 hours.

Latest figures show there has been 171 new cases of the virus recorded in Aberdeenshire and 113 in Aberdeen City.

Moray recorded 47 new cases in the last 24 hours.

NHS Highland reported 149 new cases with Argyll and Bute recording 43.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles had six new cases of Covid, Orkney had one and Shetland had none in the past 24 hours.

Covid cases remain the highest in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,311,339 people have received their first dose and 3,899,153 have received their second dose.

This indicates that 78.92% of Scots have received their first dose and 71.37% have been double jagged.

Earlier today, national clinical director Jason Leitch has said he does not think there will be another lockdown in Scotland this Christmas.

Speaking today on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said he “honestly” doesn’t know what the Covid situation will be by the end of the year – but is hopeful it will be different to the 2020 Christmas lockdown.

He stressed that people should continue to get vaccinated and test regularly to keep everyone safe this festive season.