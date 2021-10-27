Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Four deaths in north-east as Covid cases in Scotland sit at 2,566

By Lauren Taylor
October 27, 2021, 3:12 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 3:30 pm
2,566 new cases of Covid have been reported across Scotland.

Four new Covid deaths have been recorded across the north-east in the past 24 hours, while 2,566 new cases of the virus have been recorded in Scotland.

The latest Scottish Government figures show 27 people died from the virus across the country in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were recorded in Aberdeenshire, one in Aberdeen City and one in Moray.

Meanwhile, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde reported seven deaths from the virus and NHS Ayrshire and Arran had five.

There were 925 people in hospitals across the country with the virus, with an additional 57 people in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian recorded 331 new cases of Covid over the past 24 hours.

Latest figures show there has been 171 new cases of the virus recorded in Aberdeenshire and 113 in Aberdeen City.

Moray recorded 47 new cases in the last 24 hours.

NHS Highland reported 149 new cases with Argyll and Bute recording 43.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles had six new cases of Covid, Orkney had one and Shetland had none in the past 24 hours.

Covid cases remain the highest in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,311,339 people have received their first dose and 3,899,153 have received their second dose.

This indicates that 78.92% of Scots have received their first dose and 71.37% have been double jagged.

Earlier today, national clinical director Jason Leitch has said he does not think there will be another lockdown in Scotland this Christmas.

Speaking today on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said he “honestly” doesn’t know what the Covid situation will be by the end of the year – but is hopeful it will be different to the 2020 Christmas lockdown.

He stressed that people should continue to get vaccinated and test regularly to keep everyone safe this festive season.

