HebCelt 2022: Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines announced as headliners for delayed 25th anniversary event

By John Ross
October 28, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 28, 2021, 11:54 am
Texas will close the 25th HebCelt festival next year. Photo Jen Koch
Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines will headline HebCelt’s delayed 25th anniversary festival next year.

The internationally-renowned event plans a full live programme in 2022 after Covid forced organisers to twice postpone the quarter century celebrations.

Tickets for the festival arena events are back on sale from 10am today via the event website

Early bird arena tickets released last month sold out in a day.

When is HebCelt 22?

The 2022 HebCelt will be held from July 13-16, centred on the Castle Green in Stornoway.

Scottish alternative rock legends Texas will close the anniversary celebrations on the Saturday night.

International blues artist Seasick Steve will top the bill on the Friday night.

Festival favourites Tide Lines will headline Thursday night, returning for a record-breaking fourth successive appearance.

Seasick Steve will headline Friday night at HebCelt 2022

Also confirmed are Julie Fowlis, Skipinnish, Blue Rose Code, RURA, Siobhan Miller, Trail West, Damien O’Kane & Ron Block, Martin Harley & Band and Còig.

All the artists were set to play at the original 25th anniversary festival that was cancelled in 2020.

Festival director Caroline Maclennan said: “We were steadfast in retaining as much of the outstanding programme set in place for our quarter century celebrations as we could.

“We are grateful to all agents, artists and individuals for their belief in the HebCelt team and retaining their commitment to us.

“We know that HebCelt 2022 will offer our loyal audiences a truly memorable experience.”

Event marks return of full, traditional HebCelt

As well as main arena gigs, it is also planned to have live shows at An Lanntair arts centre and other locations.

Caroline Maclennan added: “We will of course adhere to any Scottish Government pandemic mitigations that may be prevalent at the time of the event.

“We will be prioritising the safety and well-being of our local community and audience.

“However, it is enormously positive and important for our community that we are continuing our bounceback from the pandemic.”

The weekend tickets are priced at £108 with concessions available.

Tide Lines will return to HebCelt for a record fourth successive year

This year, HebCelt organised a hybrid festival when its normal programme was affected by the pandemic.

It featured 32 hours of live and pre-recorded performances showcasing Hebridean music and culture.

Live shows were staged at An Lanntair in front of a limited audience who secured tickets via a ballot.

These were live streamed online along with songs, virtual gigs and specially-commissioned work.

