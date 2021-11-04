Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lochaber businesses to come together to celebrate innovation and resilience

By Michelle Henderson
November 4, 2021, 1:23 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 1:32 pm
Lochaber Chamber of Commerce have announced the long anticipated return of their annual ideas week.

Business owners in Lochaber are to come together for the first time in two years to celebrate resilience in the heart of their hometown.

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce are making final preparations ahead of the return of their annual flagship Lochaber ideas week.

The return of the five-day event marks the end of a two-year hiatus to proceedings enforced by the Covid restrictions.

From Monday, November 15, a host of events will be held across region to inspire, educate and motivate the business and wider community of Lochaber and the Highlands.

Chief Executive of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, Frazer Coupland, said: “We can’t wait to immerse ourselves once again in a week of events that brings the business community together in a Covid-safe way.

“I am delighted that the base for our events this year will be Ben Nevis Distillery and we look forward to welcoming our members and community along to a great week of inspiration and insight, culminating in our grand finale Gala Dinner on Friday night.”

This year’s event marks the seventh outing of the popular fixture.

Festivities have been slimmed-down and made Covid-safe for 2021. They will bring the local business community together not only to focus on and celebrate the power of ideas, but also to inspire and inform.

Lochaber ideas week will offer exclusive opportunities to promote business growth, while encouraging the community back into the swing of sociable, safe, and in-person business focused events.

The event has been organised in partnership with West Highland College UHI’s Advancing Manufacturing Centre; Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre; Ben Nevis Distillery; Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) West Highland and BSW Timber.

