Lochaber businesses to come together to celebrate innovation and resilience

Business owners in Lochaber are to come together for the first time in two years to celebrate resilience in the heart of their hometown.

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce are making final preparations ahead of the return of their annual flagship Lochaber ideas week.

The return of the five-day event marks the end of a two-year hiatus to proceedings enforced by the Covid restrictions.

From Monday, November 15, a host of events will be held across region to inspire, educate and motivate the business and wider community of Lochaber and the Highlands.

Chief Executive of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, Frazer Coupland, said: “We can’t wait to immerse ourselves once again in a week of events that brings the business community together in a Covid-safe way.

“I am delighted that the base for our events this year will be Ben Nevis Distillery and we look forward to welcoming our members and community along to a great week of inspiration and insight, culminating in our grand finale Gala Dinner on Friday night.”

This year’s event marks the seventh outing of the popular fixture.

Read more:

Festivities have been slimmed-down and made Covid-safe for 2021. They will bring the local business community together not only to focus on and celebrate the power of ideas, but also to inspire and inform.

Lochaber ideas week will offer exclusive opportunities to promote business growth, while encouraging the community back into the swing of sociable, safe, and in-person business focused events.

The event has been organised in partnership with West Highland College UHI’s Advancing Manufacturing Centre; Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre; Ben Nevis Distillery; Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) West Highland and BSW Timber.