Shetland Library moves into its new home ahead of reopening next week

By Ross Hempseed
November 11, 2021, 3:56 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 4:10 pm
The newly refurbished Shetland Library building in Lerwick.

Shetland Library will move from its temporary home at the former St Ringan’s Church, to a new space, larger space on Monday.

The library will now occupy the refurbished building in the Lower Hillhead area of Lerwick.

With 50% more floor space than the previous space, all additional library services such as book browsing, borrowing and the computer suite will all be under one roof.

The move comes after months of refurbishment to the 1960s property which has now been modernised to accommodate the library.

Outside the building has been given a new roof and energy-efficient windows as well as a new heating system that comes just in time for the colder months.

More than 60,000 books were moved to their new home along with shelves, computer equipment and comfy chairs for avid readers.

The new premises also allows the library to host different events as the building offers several flexible working spaces.

All library services now under one roof

Throughout the next two months, library services will return to normal as staff settle into the building.

The refurbishment was agreed upon back in 2015 with additional funding in 2019. It is expected to be completed within the budget of £1.6 million.

George Smith, chairman of the council’s education and families committee, said: “I am very pleased that after a long spell of refurbishment Shetland Library will reopen its doors to the public.

“The building looks great and it will be so good to be able to have all the library services in under one roof again.

“It is disappointing that there are still some issues with the lift but I know that the library users are keen to enjoy what’s available to them just now.

“Please be patient whilst we get fully functional in the first few weeks of our soft start. We are working to ensure the building will soon be fully available for everyone to enjoy.”

 