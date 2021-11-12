Covid testing to be made available in Inverness and Caol

Mobile Covid testing units are to be deployed to Inverness and Caol, near Fort William to help the public get tested more easily.

Both units will be made available to the public in Inverness and Caol from November 15 to 19.

The unit nicknamed ‘Moves like Jabber’ will be deployed to the car park of Tesco located at the Inverness Retail Park.

The public is to come and get tested from 9am to 4pm Monday to Thursday next week and 9am to 3pm on Friday.

The testing unit ‘Testalot’ will be available for those looking to get tested in Caol and will be stationed in the Community Centre car park on Glenkingie Street.

Testalot will be available for testing from 12pm to 4pm Monday, 9am to 4pm Tuesday and from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday.

A lateral flow device will be used to test for the coronavirus and having the units stationed around the Highlands gives the public a chance to become familiar with the potentially uncomfortable test.

It is understood that the deployment of the mobile units to these locations is not in relation to an outbreak.

Convener of The Highland Council, Bill Lobban said: “In Highland, we now have three mobile testing units available to travel to identified locations with a team of trained staff to deliver testing for people without symptoms.

“If mobile units come to your area we encourage you to make use of the testing facilities as this will enable quick detection of any localised cases of Covid-19.

“It also offers reassurance for anyone concerned about potentially being an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.”

