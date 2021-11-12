Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Covid testing to be made available in Inverness and Caol

By Ross Hempseed
November 12, 2021, 7:37 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 7:46 pm
A mobile Covid testing unit with staff on hand to administer a lateral flow test.

Mobile Covid testing units are to be deployed to Inverness and Caol, near Fort William to help the public get tested more easily.

Both units will be made available to the public in Inverness and Caol from November 15 to 19.

The unit nicknamed ‘Moves like Jabber’ will be deployed to the car park of Tesco located at the Inverness Retail Park.

The public is to come and get tested from 9am to 4pm Monday to Thursday next week and 9am to 3pm on Friday.

The testing unit ‘Testalot’ will be available for those looking to get tested in Caol and will be stationed in the Community Centre car park on Glenkingie Street.

Community Covid testing available in Inverness and Caol from next week

Testalot will be available for testing from 12pm to 4pm Monday, 9am to 4pm Tuesday and from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday.

A lateral flow device will be used to test for the coronavirus and having the units stationed around the Highlands gives the public a chance to become familiar with the potentially uncomfortable test.

It is understood that the deployment of the mobile units to these locations is not in relation to an outbreak.

Convener of The Highland Council, Bill Lobban said: “In Highland, we now have three mobile testing units available to travel to identified locations with a team of trained staff to deliver testing for people without symptoms.

“If mobile units come to your area we encourage you to make use of the testing facilities as this will enable quick detection of any localised cases of Covid-19.

“It also offers reassurance for anyone concerned about potentially being an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.”

To track the spread of the coronavirus in your area click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]