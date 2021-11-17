Six Oban homes evacuated after gas cylinders catch fire near train station

Firefighters have evacuated the residents of six homes in Oban after a number of gas canisters caught fire.

Following reports of the blaze at around 8.20am, two appliances raced to the scene on Mill Park Road and are still in attendance on Wednesday evening.

The first appliance arrived three minutes after the initial call and emergency services set about evacuating residents as a ‘precautionary’ measure.

A spokeswoman for fire and rescue said: “Reports of a fire on Mill Park Road in Oban came in at 8.23am this morning.

“Two appliances were mobilised to the scene and firefighters are currently still in attendance at the scene.”

It is understood that ScotRail services from Glasgow Queen Street to Oban are still being affected by the blaze.

Services have been forced to start and terminate at Taynuilt due to the fire’s proximity to Oban train station.