Bomb squad called to Orkney beach after ordnance device discovered By Lauren Taylor November 21, 2021, 12:40 pm Updated: November 21, 2021, 3:59 pm The beach has been closed off after a suspected unexploded ordance device was found. Supplied by Ken Amer. The bomb squad has been called to Orkney to deal with the suspected unexploded ordnance. Police in Orkney received reports of an unexploded ordnance on a beach in the Brough of Deerness area around 4pm yesterday. Footpaths to the beach have been closed off and officers are warning islanders to stay away. The explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team has been contacted to inspect the item and make the area safe.