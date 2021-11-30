Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Without it, nothing functions. Absolutely nothing’ – Orkney councillors discuss the county’s lack of housing

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
November 30, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 6:47 pm
Post Thumbnail

Orkney councillors have discussed the county’s housing needs, with a councillor who spent a career in the sector admitting he has no idea what those needs currently are.

John Richards said he was delighted this is now nearer the top of the political agenda.

He warned without housing “absolutely nothing functions”.

He said: “Not only will you not have economic growth and recovery, you won’t have sustainability.”

He made these statements during a special meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee.

This was during a progress report from Aspire Orkney – a company set up to support a council-funded action plan for post-Covid economic recovery – was presented.

The update from Aspire noted that housing, and the lack thereof, has featured at their meetings.

As a result, Aspire will conduct a housing consultation to collect data, showing a better picture of what is happening in  Orkney’s housing market.

To help with a consultation, Aspire is in the process of purchasing an online engagement platform.

‘Everything is anecdotal at this point’

Councillor Gwenda Shearer welcomed this.

She said: “The amount of meetings that we sit at where we hear that housing is causing a major problem in Orkney is huge. I welcome the fact that there is going to be some robust data collection of what the demand is.

“Everything, as far as I’m concerned, is anecdotal at this point. I welcome this and I look forward to scrutinising the data when it comes.”

Mr Richards said: “I think I’m pretty knowledgeable about housing. After all, it was my career for so many years. I have no idea what Orkney’s housing needs are.

“I hear we need houses here and houses there. But nobody in their right minds would begin to invest in housing without data to back up the fact that there’s a genuine need.

“I’ve seen too many examples across the UK development which had to be demolished because there was no explicit demand, but there was perceived demand.

He said discussions had taken place with the housing association, housing providers and developers, and the public, around the need for a conference.

‘This has gone way beyond briefing notes and seminars’

He added: “A few weeks ago, we talked about recognising there is a housing crisis and maybe what we need is a briefing note or a seminar.

“This shocked me. This has gone way beyond briefing notes and seminars. This needs a conference.

“Housing – without it, nothing functions. Absolutely nothing functions. Not only will you not have economic growth and recovery, you won’t have sustainability. Finally, this topic is near the top of the political agenda.”

However, last week saw councillors on the housing committee back a strategic housing investment plan.

This would see 353 new houses built in Orkney over the next five years. The plan will be viewed at full council next month and, if ratified, it will be submitted to the Scottish Government.

Asked how the Aspire’s data will be used, a council spokeswoman said their plan is regularly reviewed with the government.

She said Aspire’s “has the potential” to influence housing policy in the future and supplement the council’s own data.

