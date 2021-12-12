‘Danger to life’: Disruption looms as winds of up to 90mph set to hammer north Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Households along the coast are bracing themselves for a “very windy” start to the week as forecasters predict gusts of up to 90mph will hit the north.

The Met Office has warned of yet another spell of severe weather in the region with strong winds expected to batter the west and north coast of the Highlands and Islands.

Just a week after the devastation caused by both Storm Barra and Storm Arwen, the meteorological body has issued two yellow weather warnings affecting the islands.

The first alert for winds will be in place from 9pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday, December 13.

A @metoffice Yellow Warning for wind has been issued for #Shetland for Mon 13th December, between midnight and noon. Detail is uncertain but it could be very windy and travel disruption is likely🌊 Please plan ahead for your morning commute #SICFerries https://t.co/hWMJfndjFI pic.twitter.com/usvEOxJOIv — Shetland Islands Council (@ShetIslandsCll) December 10, 2021

The Western Isles, Skye and coastal towns along the mainland’s west coast – including Gairloch and Ullapool – will all be affected, with Durness on the north coast also feeling the effects of the strong winds.

North coast communities such as Thurso and John O’Groats will be hit by the second wave of the winds, followed by Orkney and Shetland.

The second alert will be in force from midnight until noon on Tuesday.

Another wave of disruption and warning for danger to life

Forecasters have warned of a another wave of destruction as gale-force winds of up to 90mph sweep through the islands overnight today and into Monday morning.

Residents are urged to be vigilant as the furious gusts could lead to large waves and flying debris in coastal locations, and cause injuries and danger to life.

⚠️ YELLOW #Oban #Coll #Tiree 14Dec Due to a forecast of South West winds gusting in excess of 55mph this service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice. Passengers are advised to consider travelling on Monday where possible. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) December 12, 2021

Damage to buildings and bridges is said to be a high possibility, alongside potential issues with power supply and mobile phone coverage.

Another spate of travel disruption is also looming – particularly among ferry services – with some journeys likely to be cancelled or delayed due to the severe weather.

Some Calmac services have already suspended several of their ferries n the west coast and have warned others are “liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice”.