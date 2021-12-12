Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Danger to life’: Disruption looms as winds of up to 90mph set to hammer north Scotland

By Denny Andonova
December 12, 2021, 11:21 am Updated: December 12, 2021, 11:24 am
Two yellow warnings for strong winds issued for the islands. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Two yellow warnings for strong winds issued for the islands. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Households along the coast are bracing themselves for a “very windy” start to the week as forecasters predict gusts of up to 90mph will hit the north.

The Met Office has warned of yet another spell of severe weather in the region with strong winds expected to batter the west and north coast of the Highlands and Islands.

Just a week after the devastation caused by both Storm Barra and Storm Arwen, the meteorological body has issued two yellow weather warnings affecting the islands.

The first alert for winds will be in place from 9pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday, December 13.

The Western Isles, Skye and coastal towns along the mainland’s west coast – including Gairloch and Ullapool – will all be affected, with Durness on the north coast also feeling the effects of the strong winds.

North coast communities such as Thurso and John O’Groats will be hit by the second wave of the winds, followed by Orkney and Shetland.

The second alert will be in force from midnight until noon on Tuesday.

Another wave of disruption and warning for danger to life

Forecasters have warned of a another wave of destruction as gale-force winds of up to 90mph sweep through the islands overnight today and into Monday morning.

Residents are urged to be vigilant as the furious gusts could lead to large waves and flying debris in coastal locations, and cause injuries and danger to life.

Damage to buildings and bridges is said to be a high possibility, alongside potential issues with power supply and mobile phone coverage.

Another spate of travel disruption is also looming – particularly among ferry services – with some journeys likely to be cancelled or delayed due to the severe weather.

Some Calmac services have already suspended several of their ferries n the west coast and have warned others are “liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal