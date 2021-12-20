Planning ahead: Culloden Academy redevelopment, 165 new homes and a ranger hut among plans submitted to Highland Council

An error occurred. Please try again.

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged to Highland Council in the past seven days.

An application for the redevelopment of Culloden Academy has been submitted, with 165 new residential units planned for Inshes Farm in Inverness.

There are proposals to deliver a ranger hut for Lochinver, a biomass boiler for the fire service in Fort William and a car wash for residents in Nairn.

Culloden Academy redevelopment

Highland Council has submitted its proposal of application notice for the redevelopment of Culloden Academy.

The project will be phased and will comprise of replacing the school buildings, sports facilities and car parking.

Phase one will entail enhancing the parking and drop off facilities as well as creating a new accommodation building.

The second phase will deliver further accommodation, as well as extending the parking and drop off facilities.

Phase three will consist of a partial demolition of the existing school and construction of the sports hub.

Lastly, phase four will deliver a new synthetic pitch and landscaping works, as well as parking for the sports hub.

Within the application, Highland Council says it will host two consultation events, with one online and, subject to restrictions, one within the current school building.

The first event, in the form of a presentation and feedback session, is earmarked for January 20 2022, with the second drop-in session at the academy to be held on the week commencing March 7.

The £19 million investment at Culloden is part of a wider £60 million investment by the local authority into the school estate.

New homes in Inverness

Elsewhere in Inverness, a proposal for a residential development, comprising up to 165 residential units and associated infrastructure, has been submitted.

Proposed on land at Inshes Farm, the proposal of application notice would deliver a mix of house types with associated residential streets, landscaping, and infrastructure.

Norr Architects, on behalf of Mrs Mary Duncan and Upland Development Ltd, has submitted the proposal.

Spanning a site of 9.76 hecatres, the site has been identified as part of the Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan 2015, and the Inshes and Milton of Leys Development Plan.

Two consultation events are planned for February.

These will take place via a video conferencing platform, with a website to be created to allow for online comments.

Leaflets will also be distributed to those within the immediate vicinity of the planned development site.

New ranger hut for Lochinver

In Lochinver, plans have been presented for a replacement ranger information hut.

If approved, it will be located around 196ft to the south east of Seaside Cottage.

The hut, proposed by Assynt Community Council, will be open to the public during spring and summer to display local information.

The current hut, located between Clachtoll Beach Campsite and public toilet block, dates back to the 1980s.

The proposed design for the new hut includes external larch cladding, which will be arrayed to replicate the dramatic slanting of red-brown sandstone and the surrounding coastline.

Working at the car wash

Elsewhere, Nairn could be delivered a new car wash.

A proposal for a hand car wash in Balmakeith Business Park is currently up for consideration.

The car wash would increase vehicle space on the site from zero to 10 spaces.

The land is currently vacant.

A steel container will be created to house jet wash and vacuum equipment, with a static caravan also to be erected to house a staff room.

Agent Norman Poulter, on behalf of Mr Shehu of Inverness, has submitted the application.

Biomass boiler for Fort William fire station

Further plans include a biomass boiler for the fire service in Fort William.

Plans for a packaged plant room have been submitted which will house a 80kW biomass boiler, 2000 litre buffer vessel and associated equipment.

If approved, the packaged plant room will be located in an area approximately 32ft from the existing plant room.

It is currently being used for parking.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk