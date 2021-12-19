Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William Mountain Festival announces full programme for return to 2022 event

By Lauren Robertson
December 19, 2021, 2:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2021, 2:18 pm
The Fort William Mountain Festival hosts a range of events and workshops.
The Fort William Mountain Festival hosts a range of events and workshops.

Organisers of the Fort William Mountain Festival have announced their extensive line-up for 2022.

The festival was forced to go virtual this year due to the ongoing Covid situation and restrictions.

But organisers have high hopes for an in-person event next year, and have revealed the line-up for the five venues taking part.

Starting from February 16, the five-day festival will showcase the potential for adventure and getting outdoors in Fort William and the surrounding areas. It is admired globally for its landscapes, peaks, glens, waterways, beaches, history and culture.

The festival is organised in partnership with Nevis Landscape Partnership, the Outdoor Capital of the UK (OCUK), Ellis Brigham, Jahama Highland Estates, John Muir Trust and Highland Council.

The festival is now in its 18th year.

What’s on in 2022?

The festival brings together people who share a love of the outdoors. They will be able to take part in a range of activities including talks, workshops and exhibitions.

Rod Pashley, chairman of the festival organisers Highland Mountain Culture Association, explained the range of events that can be enjoyed throughout the festival.

He said: “The Fort William Mountain Festival has something for everyone with a love for the outdoors.

“With an exciting programme of adventure and events taking place throughout the area, the festival offers a superb line-up of inspirational talks from top climbers and mountaineers, mountain bikers, mountain runners and mountain filmmakers, together with exhilarating film screenings from cutting-edge outdoor adventurers; mountain skills workshops and a festival exhibition.”

Visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy film screenings and nights-in with global and local adventurers alike.

The Scottish Awards for Excellence in Mountain Culture and Photographer of the Year Awards will also be announced at the festival.

Filmmaker Keith Partridge will be speaking at the festival.

Outdoor capital of the UK

Lochaber was chosen as the perfect location for the festival, which is now in its 18th year, because it is known as the outdoor capital of the UK.

Mr Pashley said: “As we finalise the programme and update the website for our 2022 festival, we’re back to a live, multi-venue event, celebrating the wild landscape that surrounds us in Fort William and Lochaber; the inspiration that fuels the passion and enthusiasm behind the Mountain Festival.

“The mountains, glens, rivers and coastline influence our culture in many ways, whether it is the beauty of the landscape, our engagement with it or the opportunities we find in it.”

We are still looking for entries for our International Film Competition sponsored by The John Muir Trust 🎥🌿Films…

Posted by Fort William Mountain Festival on Friday, 29 October 2021

He added that those visiting the festival could use it as an opportunity to enjoy the area: “Of course, the festival is not just for high adrenaline adventure enthusiasts. It is for everyone who appreciates the great outdoors.

“With the best winter walking, climbing and snowsports conditions of the year, visiting Fort William and Lochaber in February, for the Mountain Festival, is the perfect time of year to experience the stunning landscape of the area first-hand.”

The full line-up is available on the festival website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal