Fort William Mountain Festival announces full programme for return to 2022 event

Organisers of the Fort William Mountain Festival have announced their extensive line-up for 2022.

The festival was forced to go virtual this year due to the ongoing Covid situation and restrictions.

But organisers have high hopes for an in-person event next year, and have revealed the line-up for the five venues taking part.

Starting from February 16, the five-day festival will showcase the potential for adventure and getting outdoors in Fort William and the surrounding areas. It is admired globally for its landscapes, peaks, glens, waterways, beaches, history and culture.

The festival is organised in partnership with Nevis Landscape Partnership, the Outdoor Capital of the UK (OCUK), Ellis Brigham, Jahama Highland Estates, John Muir Trust and Highland Council.

What’s on in 2022?

The festival brings together people who share a love of the outdoors. They will be able to take part in a range of activities including talks, workshops and exhibitions.

Rod Pashley, chairman of the festival organisers Highland Mountain Culture Association, explained the range of events that can be enjoyed throughout the festival.

He said: “The Fort William Mountain Festival has something for everyone with a love for the outdoors.

“With an exciting programme of adventure and events taking place throughout the area, the festival offers a superb line-up of inspirational talks from top climbers and mountaineers, mountain bikers, mountain runners and mountain filmmakers, together with exhilarating film screenings from cutting-edge outdoor adventurers; mountain skills workshops and a festival exhibition.”

Visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy film screenings and nights-in with global and local adventurers alike.

The Scottish Awards for Excellence in Mountain Culture and Photographer of the Year Awards will also be announced at the festival.

Outdoor capital of the UK

Lochaber was chosen as the perfect location for the festival, which is now in its 18th year, because it is known as the outdoor capital of the UK.

Mr Pashley said: “As we finalise the programme and update the website for our 2022 festival, we’re back to a live, multi-venue event, celebrating the wild landscape that surrounds us in Fort William and Lochaber; the inspiration that fuels the passion and enthusiasm behind the Mountain Festival.

“The mountains, glens, rivers and coastline influence our culture in many ways, whether it is the beauty of the landscape, our engagement with it or the opportunities we find in it.”

We are still looking for entries for our International Film Competition sponsored by The John Muir Trust 🎥🌿Films… Posted by Fort William Mountain Festival on Friday, 29 October 2021

He added that those visiting the festival could use it as an opportunity to enjoy the area: “Of course, the festival is not just for high adrenaline adventure enthusiasts. It is for everyone who appreciates the great outdoors.

“With the best winter walking, climbing and snowsports conditions of the year, visiting Fort William and Lochaber in February, for the Mountain Festival, is the perfect time of year to experience the stunning landscape of the area first-hand.”

The full line-up is available on the festival website.