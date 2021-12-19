Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dozens of paddleboarders dressed as Santa take to frozen loch for charity event

By Lauren Taylor
December 19, 2021, 10:01 pm Updated: December 19, 2021, 10:06 pm
50 paddleboarders dressed as Santa went out on Loch Morlich despite it being partly-frozen. Picture by Emma McLeoud.
Despite Loch Morlich being partly frozen, 50 paddleboarders donned their Santa hats and wetsuits for a chilly trip around the loch for charity.

The Santa SUP (Stand Up Paddle) event was organised by Strathspey SUP and Moray SUP to raise money for Disability Snowsport UK (DSUK).

Emma McLeod who runs Strathspey SUP explained that the charity hosts an annual Santa Run in Aviemore which was cancelled last year due to Covid.

Miss McLeod, alongside Tom and Chloe Wakeford who run Moray SUP Club, decided to host a paddleboarding event to support the charity and their local work at their Glenmore base.

Although the Santa Run went ahead this year the group decided to do the Santa SUP event once more, with all proceeds going to DSUK.

A group of paddlers out on the loch for the charity event. Picture by Neil Wilson.

‘There were a few cold toes’

It was a cold and frosty morning in the Highlands as temperatures hit as low as minus eight degrees, but the paddlers were determined to get on their boards.

Miss McLeod said: “There were a few cold toes towards the end of it but they absolutely loved it.

“Despite being really cold it was quite atmospheric. As they paddled through you could hear the ice crack around you which was really nice, there was still mist between the forest as well which was fantastic.

“I think everyone who was out was just really happy to be out on the water despite half the loch being frozen.”

Sophia Warwick-Parker was one of the paddleboarders enjoying being out on the water this morning. Supplied by Emma McLeod.

Volunteers with paddle qualifications and Covid officers were at the event to make sure everyone was safe, and all participants were given safety equipment.

The event has raised £840 so far through tickets and paddleboard hires for DSUK.

In the north-east, clubs were also hosting their own festive events and braving the cold conditions.

The Broch Surf Club hosted their annual Santa Surf and Dip alongside the Salty Water Folk at Fraserburgh beach.

Awesome morning 🌊🧑‍🎄 thanks Broch Surf Club for hosting 😄

