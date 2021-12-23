Fire crews called to blaze on bus outside Skye post office

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fire on a bus in a Skye town is being tackled by the island’s emergency services.

Crews were called to the incident outside Broadford Post Office shortly before 7am on Thursday morning.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

Two fire crews from Broadford and Kyle of Lochalsh headed to the scene after the alarm was raised around 6.55am.

A senior fire officer has also been drafted in to assist crews working to extinguish the flames.

More to follow.