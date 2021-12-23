Fire crews called to blaze on bus outside Skye post office By Michelle Henderson December 23, 2021, 7:52 am Updated: December 23, 2021, 8:31 am Fire crews from Broadford and Kyle of Lochalsh are currently in attendance. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A fire on a bus in a Skye town is being tackled by the island’s emergency services. Crews were called to the incident outside Broadford Post Office shortly before 7am on Thursday morning. It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured. Two fire crews from Broadford and Kyle of Lochalsh headed to the scene after the alarm was raised around 6.55am. A senior fire officer has also been drafted in to assist crews working to extinguish the flames. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Garden shed set on fire in Buckie as police appeal for information New Broadford Hospital on the Isle of Skye is now complete Black Isle home left in ruins after ‘devastating’ fire